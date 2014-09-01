(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Learning today
announces the
appointment of Daniel Kok as Managing Director for the Asia
Pacific region.
Based in Singapore, Mr. Kok assumed his position on August 28.
In this role, Mr. Kok will be responsible for continuing the
development and
expansion of the Fitch Learning business across the Asia-Pacific
region to meet
the needs of Fitch Learning's expanding client base.
Andreas Karaiskos, CEO of Fitch Learning, said, "Daniel brings a
wealth of
experience in both financial services and learning. We share a
common vision for
the growth of our Asia Pacific business and this appointment is
another key
milestone in the ongoing development of our platform in this
exciting and
diverse region. I look forward to working with Daniel as we
move forward and
build on the established footprint we have in the region and
maximise the many
opportunities that lie ahead."
Mr. Kok joins Fitch Learning from Thomson Reuters where he spent
eight years,
most recently serving as Head of Business Planning and
Operations, Sales Asia.
Prior to this, he was Head of Business Planning and Operations,
Major Accounts
Asia and Head of Client Training, Asean, Pacific and South Asia.
Before joining
Thomson Reuters in 2005, Mr. Kok was a Currency Proprietary
Trader with Citibank
in Singapore. Prior to this, he held a senior Foreign Exchange
Advisory role
with Unicredito Italiano. Mr. Kok began his career at BNP
Paribas in Foreign
Exchange Trading.
Mr. Kok holds an M.Sci in Financial Engineering and a B.Sci in
Economics from
the National University of Singapore. He is also certified in
Financial Risk
Management from GARP and Project Management from PMI.
The appointment of Mr. Kok follows the establishment of a Fitch
Learning office
in Hong Kong in July 2014.
About Fitch Learning:
Fitch Learning, a preeminent training and professional
development firm, offers
learning and development solutions for the global financial
services industry.
Globally focused and committed to broadening knowledge and
perspective, the
company promotes greater understanding among between individuals
and leading
financial institutions. Fitch Learning specializes in the
creation and delivery
of training in four key areas: regulatory and certification exam
training,
professional skills training, custom e-learning solutions, and
credit, risk and
corporate finance training.
About Fitch Group:
Fitch Learning is a part of Fitch Group, a global leader in
financial
information services with operations in more than 30 countries.
Fitch Group also
includes: Fitch Ratings, a world renowned credit rating agency;
Fitch Solutions,
an industry-leading provider of credit risk products and
services; and Business
Monitor International, an independent provider of country risk,
financial
markets and industry analysis. Fitch Group is jointly owned by
Paris-based
Fimalac, S.A. and New York-based Hearst Corporation.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.