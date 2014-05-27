(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/NEW YORK, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Learning Awarded Premier Provider Status by the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment Fitch Learning and the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) are pleased to announce that Fitch Learning has been awarded Premier Provider Status by the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI). Fitch Learning is currently the only Awarding Training Provider (ATP) to meet the designatory criteria for this global designation. The criteria for premier provider status are comprehensive. The CISI quantitative criteria include pass rates and volumes over a period of time, in the different subjects offered. Other qualitative factors also form part of the criteria, such as feedback from candidates and employers, support for the development of the ATP's tutors, quality of training materials and learning support for candidates. Also taken into account is the commitment of the provider to working with the CISI such as completion of the annual review, CISI membership for training staff, and a proactivity in working in partnership with the CISI. Paul Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Fitch Learning, said: "Being awarded Premier Provider status by CISI is a testament to the years of investment we have made as an organisation to reach and maintain a unique and distinguishable level of client service. We pride ourselves on the service we offer our clients and our ability to meet their learning and training needs. We thank the CISI for their support and awarding Fitch Learning with this important accolade. We look forward to a continuing fruitful partnership." Ruth Martin, Managing Director of CISI, said: "CISI is committed to promoting the advancement of knowledge in the securities and investments industry. Our accreditation process is a key feature of our quality assurance practices and we have been consistently impressed by the level of client service and the breadth of training solutions Fitch Learning can offer. We are delighted to be granting them Premier Provider status and look forward to continuing our prosperous relationship with them." Fitch Learning, a preeminent training and professional development firm, offers learning and development solutions for the global financial services industry. Globally focused and committed to broadening knowledge and perspective, the company promotes greater understanding between individuals and leading financial institutions. Fitch Learning specialises in the creation and delivery of training in four key areas: regulatory and certification exam training, professional skills training and custom e-learning solutions. Fitch Learning is a part of Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries. Fitch Group also includes: Fitch Ratings, a world renowned credit rating agency; Fitch Solutions, an industry-leading provider of credit risk products and services; and Business Monitor International, an independent provider of country risk, financial markets and industry analysis. Fitch Group is jointly owned by Paris-based Fimalac, S.A. and New York-based Hearst Corporation. Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment The CISI's mission is to help members attain, maintain and develop their knowledge and skills and to promote the highest standards of ethics and integrity in the securities and investment industry. Based in the City of London, the CISI is a global organisation with representative offices in financial centres such as Dublin, Singapore, Dubai, Mumbai and Colombo. We work in close cooperation with regulators, firms and other professional bodies worldwide. With its 40,000 worldwide membership, the CISI is the professional body which sets examinations and offers qualifications for those working, or looking to establish a career in, the wealth management and capital markets industry. For further information on the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment contact Lora Benson, Head of Media, London UK Tel: +44 20 7645 0662/+44 7801 521034 or lora.benson@cisi.org Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. 