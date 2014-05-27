(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Learning Awarded Premier
Provider Status
by the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment
Fitch Learning and the Chartered Institute for Securities &
Investment (CISI)
are pleased to announce that Fitch Learning has been awarded
Premier Provider
Status by the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment
(CISI). Fitch
Learning is currently the only Awarding Training Provider (ATP)
to meet the
designatory criteria for this global designation.
The criteria for premier provider status are comprehensive. The
CISI
quantitative criteria include pass rates and volumes over a
period of time, in
the different subjects offered. Other qualitative factors also
form part of the
criteria, such as feedback from candidates and employers,
support for the
development of the ATP's tutors, quality of training materials
and learning
support for candidates. Also taken into account is the
commitment of the
provider to working with the CISI such as completion of the
annual review, CISI
membership for training staff, and a proactivity in working in
partnership with
the CISI.
Paul Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Fitch Learning, said:
"Being awarded
Premier Provider status by CISI is a testament to the years of
investment we
have made as an organisation to reach and maintain a unique and
distinguishable
level of client service. We pride ourselves on the service we
offer our clients
and our ability to meet their learning and training needs. We
thank the CISI
for their support and awarding Fitch Learning with this
important accolade. We
look forward to a continuing fruitful partnership."
Ruth Martin, Managing Director of CISI, said: "CISI is committed
to promoting
the advancement of knowledge in the securities and investments
industry. Our
accreditation process is a key feature of our quality assurance
practices and we
have been consistently impressed by the level of client service
and the breadth
of training solutions Fitch Learning can offer. We are delighted
to be granting
them Premier Provider status and look forward to continuing our
prosperous
relationship with them."
Fitch Learning, a preeminent training and professional
development firm, offers
learning and development solutions for the global financial
services industry.
Globally focused and committed to broadening knowledge and
perspective, the
company promotes greater understanding between individuals and
leading financial
institutions. Fitch Learning specialises in the creation and
delivery of
training in four key areas: regulatory and certification exam
training,
professional skills training and custom e-learning solutions.
Fitch Learning is a part of Fitch Group, a global leader in
financial
information services with operations in more than 30 countries.
Fitch Group also
includes: Fitch Ratings, a world renowned credit rating agency;
Fitch Solutions,
an industry-leading provider of credit risk products and
services; and Business
Monitor International, an independent provider of country risk,
financial
markets and industry analysis. Fitch Group is jointly owned by
Paris-based
Fimalac, S.A. and New York-based Hearst Corporation.
Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment
The CISI's mission is to help members attain, maintain and
develop their
knowledge and skills and to promote the highest standards of
ethics and
integrity in the securities and investment industry.
Based in the City of London, the CISI is a global organisation
with
representative offices in financial centres such as Dublin,
Singapore, Dubai,
Mumbai and Colombo. We work in close cooperation with
regulators, firms and
other professional bodies worldwide.
With its 40,000 worldwide membership, the CISI is the
professional body which
sets examinations and offers qualifications for those working,
or looking to
establish a career in, the wealth management and capital markets
industry.
For further information on the Chartered Institute for
Securities & Investment
contact Lora Benson, Head of Media, London UK Tel: +44 20 7645
0662/+44 7801
521034 or lora.benson@cisi.org
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
