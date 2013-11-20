(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the
recurring leasing
income of Hong Kong property companies will support their strong
credit
profiles, even though the housing market in Hong Kong is
expected to weaken.
Hong Kong housing prices reached a plateau in 1H13 and have
remained flat.
Housing transaction volume is at very low levels, comparable to
that seen in
2003 when Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) paralysed the
city. Tough
restrictions on the housing market have driven away investor and
overseas
demand, leaving only local end-user demand to drive sales. But
even this segment
of demand has been suppressed by expectations that home prices
will decline.
Fitch believes that Hong Kong developers' contracted sales will
decline in the
next one to two years.
Fitch expects the balance sheets of Hong Kong property firms to
remain strong,
even if housing prices fall by more than the market's consensus,
primarily
because domestic property sales are not a major contributor to
their EBITDA.
Among Fitch-rated companies (including Sun Hung Kai Properties
(SHKP), Wharf,
Hongkong Land, Hysan and Swire Properties), the contribution of
Hong Kong
property sales to total EBITDA ranged from 0% to 29% in 2012.
Instead, property leasing, which provides recurring income, has
become an
important source of their cash inflows. Investment property
income, in
particular from shopping centres, has been resilient in the past
property
downturns due to extremely limited retail property supply. We
expect the
recurring income EBITDA interest covers of Fitch-rated property
firms, which
exceeded 4.5x in 2012, to remain strong even if the Hong Kong
housing market
deteriorates.
Some property firms, such as SHKP, have also invested
considerably on mainland
China. Their property projects in China fare well and are not
likely to be
affected by a downturn in the Hong Kong housing market. Their
China exposure
will help offset the cash-flow volatility of their Hong Kong
property sales.
The property developers that Fitch does not rate (such as Cheung
Kong, Henderson
Land, New World Development and Sino Land) and have stronger
focus on property
sales also possess strong balance sheets, underpinned by a
considerable amount
of recurring income. They are flexible on land acquisitions as
they have
accumulated sufficient land in the past few years. These firms
have experienced
the previous property downturn in 1997-2003. Thus, they are now
more financially
prudent and maintain low leverage.
Contact:
Alex Choi
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
