June 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says the assessment of the legal framework for the new-style Italian covered bonds, which were introduced in February, hinges on the supporting provisions which are expected to be issued by the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF).

The new-style covered bonds can be secured by assets which are currently not eligible for existing Obbligazioni Bancarie Guarantite (OBG), such as corporate bonds, unsecured and secured loans to small and medium enterprises (SME), commercial paper, shipping loans, lease and factoring receivables, as well as tranches of securitisations backed by these assets.

Fitch believes that no new-style covered bonds will be issued until the MEF, in consultation with the Bank of Italy, issues provisions concerning various areas, such as the maximum ratio between the covered bonds and the cover assets, what types of assets can be used for successive top-ups and the characteristics of the guarantee to be given by the assignee company.

The agency expects that the MEF will set some protection mechanisms for investors which will limit the covered bonds, as a percentage of the cover assets. The format for such tests will likely impact Fitch's view on the strength of the legal framework for new-style covered bonds versus OBG. For example, the absence of the tests in the law would likely make the legal framework of these instruments weaker compared with OBG. However, from a credit standpoint, if legislative and contractual tests protect investors against the performance deterioration of the cover assets and depletion of overcollateralisation in the same way, Fitch would give credit to both approaches.

If the MEF requires the same tests which apply to the OBG, Fitch would view this positively since the current tests provide strong protection and this would ensure homogeneity and transparency in the market.

OBG benefit from a combination of mandatory legal provisions, including the nominal value, net present value and interest coverage tests, and contractual provisions, including the asset coverage (ACT) and amortisation tests. The legal provisions ensure that the cover assets are at least equal to the covered bonds (on a nominal and net present value basis) and that the inflows from the assets are sufficient to make interest payments on the covered bonds on an on-going basis.

The ACT provides an additional level of protection by discounting the credit given to non-performing loans when considering whether the resulting value of the cover assets, on a nominal basis, is at least equal to the nominal value of the covered bonds outstanding, before the guarantee from the cover assets is triggered. The amortisation test is calculated following the activation of the guarantee as the source of payments for the covered bonds and it prevents the risk of latest-maturing covered bonds bearing the losses that may stem from the cover assets, i.e. time subordination risk.

Fitch will monitor the development on the secondary legislation that will supplement the legal framework for the issuance of this new-style covered bonds.