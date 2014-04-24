(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects no significant breakdown in
credit discipline among U.S. speculative grade issuers despite current high
issuance volumes and diminishing returns, as discussed in Fitch's 'Annual
Manual' published today.
Fitch's 'Annual Manual' seeks to quantify and summarize the major factors
driving risk and opportunities for market participants in the leveraged finance
sector. The report combines analysis across Fitch's U.S. Corporates, Financial
Institution, Structured Credit, Fund and Asset Manager and Credit Market
Research groups.
Leverage among high yield issuers has risen slightly. Issuer operating
fundamentals have been modestly positive, offset by the moderate increases in
debt. Management teams continue to show discipline with respect to capex and
cost containment, reflecting their cautious outlook on economic prospects. Fitch
does not anticipate improvements in leverage from current levels.
Fitch notes the majority of the record level of high yield issuance continues to
be used to take out maturing loans and to refinance bonds. This activity has
generally been good for credit as it is solving the problems created in the last
upswing. Also, CLO issuance has surged, but net new issuance is more subdued as
outstanding CLOs go static.
Deal volume has picked up, but overall deal size is smaller compared to the
2006-2007 LBO boom. Fitch believes the size, volume, and quality of LBO
transactions are collectively less risky than the previous boom era vintage.
Even the large transactions like Heinz and Dell compare favorably with boom-era
deals in terms of the health of underlying business and degree of leverage.
Fitch expects fewer private equity 'club' deals, which will constrain the volume
of large transactions.
The full 'Annual Manual' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Fitch's
Leveraged Finance team will continue to publish this report in the first half of
the year and welcomes market feedback.