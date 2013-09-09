HONG KONG, September 08 (Fitch) The Liberal-National Coalition
victory in
Australia's general election over the weekend is unlikely to
shift the
government's near-term fiscal position or its medium-term
trajectory, says Fitch
Ratings. Therefore, the election result is neutral for the
sovereign's credit
profile (as reflected in the AAA/Stable rating which was last
affirmed in
April).
We expect the new Coalition government will remain on track to
reaching a modest
budget surplus by 2017, broadly in line with the roadmap set by
the outgoing
Labour government. This reflects the absence of deep ideological
divides between
the two main parties on core aspects of fiscal management,
notwithstanding
political differences on a few taxation policies (such as mining
and carbon
taxes). Fiscal policy over the past decade has restrained the
level of
government debt - which at 32% of GDP is lower than at most of
its rated peers.
The relatively strong cross-party consensus on overall fiscal
prudence is a key
factor underpinning Australia's strong sovereign credit profile.
Overall fiscal
discipline is enshrined in the Charter of Budget Honesty Act,
enacted in 1998.
This has forged a durable social consensus on maintaining a
balanced budget
through the economic cycle.
Australia's main medium-term credit challenge is adapting to
weakening of the
terms-of-trade, and a topping-out of investment activity in the
mining sector.
This has already begun slowing economic activity. Ongoing
monetary easing and
exchange-rate flexibility will support the economy. However,
sustaining
medium-term GDP growth at its potential rate (widely regarded to
be around 3%
year-on-year) in the next few years could prove more
challenging.
Supply-side measures which shore up non-mining activity in a
sustainable way
will be the key to sustaining medium-term GDP growth. Whether
these other
sources of growth can respond to supply-side adjustments, and to
what extent
they will allow the economy to steer clear of external and
internal imbalances,
will be important for the credit profile. These will determine
the extent of
medium-term vulnerabilities and, ultimately, potential pressures
on public
finances.
The upshot is that any post-election shift in fiscal policy
should be minor, and
unlikely to alter the overall stance of fiscal policy or the
trajectory of
government finances. But a post-election economic strategy that
facilitates
higher productivity and broadens Australia's sources of
(sustainable) growth is
assuming increasing sovereign credit significance.
Please also see "Australia Statement Broadly Consistent with
Consolidation",
published 2 August 2013 and available on www.fitchratings.com
