HONG KONG, September 08 (Fitch) The Liberal-National Coalition victory in Australia's general election over the weekend is unlikely to shift the government's near-term fiscal position or its medium-term trajectory, says Fitch Ratings. Therefore, the election result is neutral for the sovereign's credit profile (as reflected in the AAA/Stable rating which was last affirmed in April). We expect the new Coalition government will remain on track to reaching a modest budget surplus by 2017, broadly in line with the roadmap set by the outgoing Labour government. This reflects the absence of deep ideological divides between the two main parties on core aspects of fiscal management, notwithstanding political differences on a few taxation policies (such as mining and carbon taxes). Fiscal policy over the past decade has restrained the level of government debt - which at 32% of GDP is lower than at most of its rated peers. The relatively strong cross-party consensus on overall fiscal prudence is a key factor underpinning Australia's strong sovereign credit profile. Overall fiscal discipline is enshrined in the Charter of Budget Honesty Act, enacted in 1998. This has forged a durable social consensus on maintaining a balanced budget through the economic cycle. Australia's main medium-term credit challenge is adapting to weakening of the terms-of-trade, and a topping-out of investment activity in the mining sector. This has already begun slowing economic activity. Ongoing monetary easing and exchange-rate flexibility will support the economy. However, sustaining medium-term GDP growth at its potential rate (widely regarded to be around 3% year-on-year) in the next few years could prove more challenging. Supply-side measures which shore up non-mining activity in a sustainable way will be the key to sustaining medium-term GDP growth. Whether these other sources of growth can respond to supply-side adjustments, and to what extent they will allow the economy to steer clear of external and internal imbalances, will be important for the credit profile. These will determine the extent of medium-term vulnerabilities and, ultimately, potential pressures on public finances. The upshot is that any post-election shift in fiscal policy should be minor, and unlikely to alter the overall stance of fiscal policy or the trajectory of government finances. But a post-election economic strategy that facilitates higher productivity and broadens Australia's sources of (sustainable) growth is assuming increasing sovereign credit significance. Please also see "Australia Statement Broadly Consistent with Consolidation", published 2 August 2013 and available on www.fitchratings.com