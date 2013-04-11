(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overvaluations, a lack of liquidity and political
efforts to boost housing availability are likely to cause further drops in
French house prices in the short to medium term, says Fitch Ratings.
French notaries data are forecasting a 4.7% year-on-year decline (May 2012-2013)
for France and a 4.5% decline for Paris, based on pre-contracts signed as of
March. This is in line with Fitch's estimate of a peak-to-trough decline of
9%-10% over the next two years. But we are monitoring the situation because the
risks of a larger drop are increasing. The market fell by 1.3% in 2012 from its
2011 peak.
The fall in prices is likely to vary widely among regions, with some seeing no
change and others suffering drops of up to 15%. Urbanised regions, where prices
have risen the highest since 1998, are likely to fall the furthest in this
downturn. For example, Ile-de-France (the Paris region) has gone up by 200%
since 1998 versus just 100% in some rural regions.
Property prices are as much as 70% overvalued compared with household disposable
income, according to several institutions including the French ministry for
housing (Conseil General de l'Environnement et du Developpement Durable). We do
not think house prices will adjust in line with incomes because of other
mitigating factors, but this imbalance creates further downward pressure -
leaving house price developments more exposed to shocks than other countries.
The lack of liquidity, which has reduced access to finance, is another factor
exerting downward pressure as the proportion of forced sellers rises. The number
of transactions for existing homes fell by almost 20% last year, and mortgage
lending volumes were down by 35% year-on-year in Q312.
Limited housing supply and low homeownership, indebtedness and mortgage rates
should all prevent a house price crash. This still makes France one of the most
stable major property markets in the eurozone. A worsening of the French economy
and further slowdown in housing sales and lending are the main risks to this
forecast.
However, this limited supply is likely to be eroded over the next few years
because of a strong political will to increase supply, which will dampen prices.
Plans to boost supply include selling government land at a discount to stimulate
building; and revising the tax treatment for unoccupied apartments, social
housing construction and land sales.