(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 23 (Fitch) Ongoing legal costs and declines in
fixed income,
currency and commodities (FICC) activity will subdue U.S.
large-bank results
over the near term, as evidenced by the banks' second-quarter
earnings figures,
according to Fitch Ratings.
Reported net income for the 17 largest U.S. banks decreased on a
linked-quarter
basis. For the top-six U.S. banks, core results were lower on
average, from both
the prior quarter and last year. These results reflected lower
capital markets
results and ongoing legal expenses. Fitch notes that lower
provision expenses
and improved mortgage banking results, as well as some one-time
gains, provided
some revenue offset.
High litigation-related costs, mainly mortgage-related, continue
to plague the
large U.S. banks. Fitch expects these costs will remain elevated
over the near
term as several major issues are yet to be resolved. Fitch also
notes that
regulatory and compliance related costs are also on the rise at
the large banks,
which is partially mitigating ongoing cost savings through
layoffs and other
efficiency initiatives.
The banks continue to report historically high deposit levels,
with very high
deposit balances. The industry average LTD was just 70%, which
is more
applicable to traditional commercial banks, in 1Q'14 as compared
to the prior
30-year average of 85%.
Fitch notes these deposits could be vulnerable to a rapid
outflow or repricing
with the QE wind-down. Most of the balance sheets are positioned
for rising
rates, and as such should benefit from an increase in rates,
particularly on the
short-end
The full U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher Wolfe
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banking Quarterly
Comment: 2Q14
(Environment Constraining Earnings)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.