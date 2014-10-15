(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 15 (Fitch) Bank of America Corporation's (BAC)
stated third
quarter 2014 (3Q'14) earnings of $0.2 billion were impacted by
the previously
announced settlement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) due to
mortgage
related matters. While some of this settlement had been
reserved for earlier in
the year, this settlement along expenses for other smaller
litigation expenses
amounted to $5.6 billion of litigation costs and $0.4 billion of
incremental
provision in the quarter, which collectively absorbed nearly all
of the
company's earnings this quarter.
Fitch calculated pre-tax profits, which exclude CVA/DVA
adjustments and various
other gains/losses amounted to $0.2 billion, or a 0.04% adjusted
return on
assets (ROA). For comparison purposes excluding the litigation
charges/costs
noted above would yield a 1.17% adjusted ROA, which is good,
though below last
quarter's 1.28% adjusted ROA excluding legal charges. Fitch
does note that
excluding the company's recurring legal expenses, management
continues to make
progress on putting the company's legacy issues behind it and
streamlining BAC's
operations.
Should BAC's legal costs begin to abate, which given currently
disclosed
outstanding legal matters Fitch views as possible, the earnings
power of the
company's strong franchises will be more evident. That said,
BAC has also had
to endure a number of unforeseen legal issues over the last
several years which
will continue to bear monitoring.
Importantly, BAC's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) fully
phased-in ratio
under the standardized approach modestly increased to9.6% from
9.5% despite the
previously noted litigation charges primarily due to lower
risk-weighted assets
(RWA). Fitch believes the RWA decline was due to the
disposition of some
non-performing loans, the paydown of some loans whose proceeds
were re-invested
into lower risk-weighted securities, a reduction in low-yielding
prime brokerage
loans and trading related assets, as well as other steps that
further reduced
the company's balance sheet.
BAC's Basel III CET1 fully phased-in ratio under the advanced
approaches
decreased to 9.6% on the quarter, which is now inline with the
standardized
approach, due to additions to operational risk RWA. This
increase in
operational risk RWA was due in large part to the inclusion of
the
aforementioned settlement with the DOJ into the company's
operational risk
calculations.
During the quarter, BAC also took some balance sheet actions in
preparation for
compliance with the recently final Liquidity Coverage Rule
(LCR). This included
converting some insured residential mortgage loans into agency
securities,
reducing deposit balances that are less LCR friendly, and
increasing the mix of
U.S. Treasuries in its securities portfolio. Fitch continues to
believe that
BAC will be in compliance with the LCR when the rule goes into
effect in January
2015.
While BAC's Global Banking and Global Markets businesses showed
good
year-over-year growth, as expected the comparisons to the
sequential quarter
were more challenging. Fitch would also note that the
sequential quarter
comparisons of these businesses also do not compare as well to
some other banks
that have reported to date.
Fitch continues to note that the company's Global Wealth &
Investment Management
(GWIM) businesses continues to be a bright spot with good
revenue growth, strong
client asset gathering, as well as a strong pre-tax margin
relative to
competitors. Fitch would expect GWIM to continue to perform
well, though its
results are likely to be modestly volatile given its exposure to
equity markets,
which have been more volatile as of late.
Fitch would note that BAC's management continues to make
progress in reducing
its operating expenses (not including litigation costs), which
Fitch believes is
a key lever management can pull to improve the company's
long-term earnings
power. These expense savings were primarily realized in the
company's Legacy
Asset & Servicing (LAS) area, which Fitch would expect to
continue to decline
over time, as well as through 'New BAC' initiatives.
Collectively, these efforts included some headcount reductions
in LAS during the
quarter as well as the continued optimization of the company's
branches, which
declined by 76 branches relative to the sequential quarter.
Fitch continues to believe that to the extent that these efforts
are successful
and not absorbed by unforeseen litigation, it's possible for the
company's
returns to approach peer levels over a longer-term time horizon
and to also come
closer to Fitch's estimate of BAC's long-term cost of equity
assumption of
between 10%-12%.
