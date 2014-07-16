(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 16 (Fitch) Bank of America Corporation's (BAC)
stated second
quarter 2014 (2Q'14) earnings of $2.3 billion were impacted by
$4 billion of
litigation charges, after having absorbed $6 billion of
litigation charges in
the sequential quarter. This latest charge masked what Fitch
Ratings believes
is some of the progress BAC has made in streamlining its
franchise and improving
its businesses. As such, notwithstanding the continued--and
significant--litigation costs, Fitch views the quarter's results
as
incrementally positive.
Fitch calculated pre-tax profits, which excluded CVA/DVA
adjustments and various
other gains/losses and charges amounted to $2.9 billion in
2Q'14, which equated
to a 0.54% pre-tax adjusted return on assets, which is modestly
better than the
0.46% pre-tax adjusted return on assets including both of last
quarter's
charges. For comparison purposes, excluding the $4 billion of
legal charges this
quarter would yield a 1.28% adjusted return on assets, which
Fitch views as
good. Should BAC begin at some point to experience significantly
lower
litigation costs, the earnings power of the company's strong
franchises will be
more evident.
Fitch continues to believe that over a longer period of time as
BAC eventually
incurs fewer litigation costs and continues to execute on its
efficiency
initiatives, it's possible for the company's earnings to
approach peer levels
and to also come closer to Fitch's estimate of BAC's long-term
cost of equity
assumption.
Drivers of the company's earnings this quarter included lower
provisioning in
the Consumer & Business Banking (CBB) segment, continued cost
reductions from
Legacy Asset Servicing (LAS) in the Consumer Real Estate
Services (CRES)
segment, lower representation and warranty expense in CRES,
continued strength
in Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM) amid higher
markets, somewhat
stable results in Global Banking (GB), and comparatively
satisfactory results in
Global Markets (GM).
GM has been a source of weakness for many banks amid low
volatility and slowing
client volumes. BAC was not immune to these market conditions
relative to the
sequential quarter in both Fixed Income Currency & Commodities
(FICC) and in the
equities trading business. FICC revenue, however, modestly
increased relative to
the year-ago quarter as better performance in mortgage trading
and municipals
was partially offset by a decline in foreign exchange (FX)
trading and in
providing derivatives for commodities exposure.
Despite continuing to have elevated overall expenses, management
continues to
make efforts to drive down costs. In 2Q'14, this included
further headcount
reductions primarily in the LAS group, continued rationalization
of the
company's branches which declined by another 72 from the
sequential quarter, and
an acceleration of quarterly cost savings of $2 billion from New
BAC initiatives
which the company now expects to be fully realized by 4Q'14.
These expense
savings are critical, as they remain one of the key levers
management can pull
to improve future earnings performance.
BAC's overall loan portfolio declined relative to the sequential
quarter due to
a mix of the continued resolution of troubled assets and some
loan sales. BAC's
overall asset quality metrics continue to improve and Fitch
expects this to
continue over a near-term time horizon. However, industrywide,
Fitch continues
to believe that credit quality is near a cyclical trough and
that over an
intermediate to longer-term time horizon, there should be some
reversion in
asset quality measures, particularly in commercial lending.
BAC's liquidity position remains sound given its strong deposit
franchise and
its increase in Global Excess Liquidity Sources, which now
amount to $431
billion.
BAC's capital position also improved. BAC's Basel III Tier 1
common equity ratio
under the standardized approach (BAC's binding constraint under
Basel III)
increased to 9.5% in 2Q'14, up from 9% in the sequential
quarter. This was due
to a mix of higher earnings and improvements in accumulated
other comprehensive
income (AOCI) as well as lower risk-weighted assets (RWA).
While Fitch views this favorably, it also notes that higher
litigation costs
over time have constrained much of BAC's potential growth in
capital, which
could still occur over the near term given the currently
outstanding legal
issues facing the company.
Additionally, BAC is in compliance with supplementary leverage
ratio (SLR)
proposals at both the holding company and main operating
subsidiaries in the
U.S.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.