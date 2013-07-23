(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 23 (Fitch) Future earnings for U.S. banks will be
predicated on
loan growth and whether the economic recovery accelerates from
its current tepid
pace, according to Fitch Ratings' quarterly U.S. bank comment.
Reserve releases, a key driver for bank earnings in 2Q'13, are a
finite resource
for earnings growth, and refinancing activities are adversely
affected by higher
interest rates. Further driving banks' solid earnings are
resilient capital
market activities, ongoing strength in mortgage banking and a
focus on
controlling expenses. Fitch notes that while net income rose
again compared to
the prior quarter and 2012, revenue growth remains weak.
Mortgage results held steady in 2Q'13 despite the recent
long-term interest rate
rises. However, Fitch expects mortgage volumes may fall in
2H'13, as many
borrowers have already refinanced their homes or are unable to
refinance due to
depressed housing values. Fitch notes this is partially offset
by rising prices
in the housing market.
In early July, regulators announced final Basel III rules, with
most U.S. banks
already positioned to meet tougher capital standards set by the
U.S. banking
regulators. Fitch views the new requirements as positive for
financial
stability, but there were concessions granted toward smaller
banks, and more and
tougher regulatory requirements on the way for the larger banks.
In May 2013, Fitch affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) of
the 12 Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs) in a peer review.
The full 'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q13' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
