(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 23 (Fitch) Future earnings for U.S. banks will be predicated on loan growth and whether the economic recovery accelerates from its current tepid pace, according to Fitch Ratings' quarterly U.S. bank comment. Reserve releases, a key driver for bank earnings in 2Q'13, are a finite resource for earnings growth, and refinancing activities are adversely affected by higher interest rates. Further driving banks' solid earnings are resilient capital market activities, ongoing strength in mortgage banking and a focus on controlling expenses. Fitch notes that while net income rose again compared to the prior quarter and 2012, revenue growth remains weak. Mortgage results held steady in 2Q'13 despite the recent long-term interest rate rises. However, Fitch expects mortgage volumes may fall in 2H'13, as many borrowers have already refinanced their homes or are unable to refinance due to depressed housing values. Fitch notes this is partially offset by rising prices in the housing market. In early July, regulators announced final Basel III rules, with most U.S. banks already positioned to meet tougher capital standards set by the U.S. banking regulators. Fitch views the new requirements as positive for financial stability, but there were concessions granted toward smaller banks, and more and tougher regulatory requirements on the way for the larger banks. In May 2013, Fitch affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) of the 12 Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs) in a peer review.