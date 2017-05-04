(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) BNP Paribas S.A.'s (BNPP) 1Q17 results
remained sound in
a seasonally strong quarter despite intensifying pressure on net
interest income
from low interest rates in the bank's domestic markets, says
Fitch Ratings. The
magnitude of the recovery in trading revenue from a historically
weak 1Q16 also
highlighted the relative strength of BNPP's corporate bond
franchise in Europe.
In 1Q17, pre-tax profit rose 15% yoy to EUR2.6 billion,
excluding own credit and
debt valuation adjustments and non-recurring gains on sale. Also
excluding
restructuring costs, this amounted to a strong 10.4% return on
equity, according
to the bank. Falling loan impairment charges, including material
loan loss
reserve reversals, were a material contributor to the
improvement. We expect
cost flexibility to be an important factor in preserving
domestic markets'
profitability, and the quarter included EUR90 million costs
related to the
implementation of the announced cost plan.
Low interest rates negatively affected domestic markets, as a
marginal 0.3% yoy
revenue decline and a 0.8% increase in operating expenses
excluding the impact
of banking levies led to a 6% fall in pre-impairment operating
profit. The
division benefitted from low loan impairment charges (36bp of
gross loans),
including provision reversals, notably in Belgian retail,
leading to a 2% yoy
increase in pre-tax profit to EUR707 million (excluding PEL/CEL,
provisions for
home loan purchase schemes). Further developing fee businesses
will be important
to offset the impact of low interest rates and meet the targeted
divisional
average revenue growth of 0.5% by 2020.
Within domestic markets, French retail's pre-tax profit
excluding PEL/CEL fell
by 11% yoy to EUR319 million, led by a 4% fall in net interest
income. The
latter accounted for 56% of French retail revenues in 1Q17,
whose decline was
only partly offset by 3% growth in commission income. The
largest absolute yoy
fall in loan impairment charges was in Italian retail
activities, which
generated a small positive pre-tax profit in 1Q17. We expect
asset quality in
Italy, which at end-2016 accounted for 42% of BNPP's defaulted
exposures, to
improve only gradually. The 7% yoy fall in Italy's
pre-impairment operating
profit despite growth in business volume demonstrated the
pressure on revenue
from low interest rates.
Positively, pre-tax profit in Belgian retail rose by 10% yoy to
EUR96 million,
driven by loan loss reserve releases, which broadly offset gross
loan impairment
charges. Sound loan growth partly offset the impact of low
interest rates, which
continued to weigh on revenue generation despite resilient fee
income growth.
Domestic markets' specialised businesses, car financing and
leasing, and retail
banking in Luxembourg contributed a material EUR274 million
pre-tax income in
1Q17, 9% higher yoy, also reflecting falling loan impairment
charges.
International financial services (IFS) posted sound results and
generated the
largest share (45%) of the group's pre-tax profit excluding the
corporate
centre. Underlying revenue growth was positive across
businesses, largely
reflecting higher business volumes in international retail and
personal finance.
Pre-tax profit in IFS rose 16% yoy to EUR1.2 billion, mostly
helped by improved
market conditions from a subdued 1Q16, which boosted insurance,
wealth and asset
management revenues. These also benefited from sound net new
money growth during
the quarter.
Personal finance saw 6% yoy pre-tax profit growth on the back of
continued
business development and partnership agreements. A EUR40 million
loan loss
reserve release led to a 13% pre-tax profit increase for retail
operations in
Europe-Mediterranean, while pre-impairment operating profit was
adversely
impacted by exchange rate fluctuations. BancWest's pre-tax
income fell by 20%
yoy, but would have risen excluding non-recurring gains on sale
in 1Q16.
Profitability recovered sharply in Corporate and Institutional
Banking (CIB) in
1Q17, against an industry-wide subdued 1Q16. Pre-tax profit
nearly doubled yoy
to EUR778 million (29% of the group excluding the corporate
centre), reflecting
improvements across corporate banking, sales, trading and
transaction banking.
BNPP's sales and trading revenue growth outperformed European
global trading and
universal bank (GTUB) peers, as fixed income, currencies and
commodities rose
32%, and equities 36%. We believe the bank's strong franchise in
the European
bond market benefited revenues in rates and bond issues, while
the rise in
equities revenue (around a third of trading revenues in 1Q17)
reflected a strong
rise in prime services and higher client appetite for
derivatives. Corporate
banking benefited from a pickup in advisory and loan loss
reserve reversals.
BNPP's fully-loaded Basel III CET1 ratio increased 15bp qoq to
11.6% at
end-1Q17, largely driven by the impact of the sale of 20.6% in
the bank's stake
in First Hawaiian Bank in February 2017. The fully-loaded Basel
III Tier 1
leverage ratio fell by around 30bp qoq to 4.1% at end-1Q17,
reflecting
seasonally low client activity at year-end and the subsequent
increase in
leverage exposure during 1Q17. BNPP aims to maintain this ratio
above 4.0%, and
we believe it is on track to meeting a 12% CET1 ratio well ahead
of its 2020
target. The bank's capital ratios remain at the lower end of
GTUB peers, but
this is offset by strong and consistent internal capital
generation.
