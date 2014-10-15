(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, October 15 (Fitch) Major foreign banks in Russia
are mostly
locally funded, which reduces risks for their parents, Fitch
Ratings says.
Nevertheless, slower economic growth and rouble weakness are
likely to put
pressure on earnings given the large in-country exposures some
international
banks have, particularly European ones.
Recent issuance in the Russian bond market is not a new trend
for the major
foreign banks as they have mainly funded themselves locally for
some time.
Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), Unicredit, Societe Generale
and Citigroup
want to reduce their Russian risks given the weakness in the
rouble and the
geopolitical tensions. The banks are likely to continue to
optimise costs and
reduce risks in their Russian operations, so the local
subsidiaries may take
market opportunities for further domestic bond issuances.
The foreign bank subsidiaries' loans are almost entirely funded
by local
deposits. ZAO Raiffeisen had a loan-to-deposit ratio of 104% and
ZAO Unicredit
Bank had a ratio of 107% at end-1H14. Societe Generale's main
Russian subsidiary
- Rosbank - had a consolidated ratio of 108% (including two
specialised mortgage
and consumer finance subsidiaries).
ZAO Citibank runs with a much lower ratio, at around 50%, since
it has a small
loan book given that retail and corporate banking is only
roughly half of its
business mix, with investment banking making up the remainder.
The bank has good
access to residual current account balances and cheap short-term
deposits.
RBI, Unicredit and Citi's Russian subsidiaries place significant
foreign
currency liquidity with their parents. They are net creditors to
their parent
groups. Societe Generale adjusted its strategy in Russia two
years ago to build
a self-funded business. This has largely been achieved, but
given the funding
structures of its local subsidiaries, the consolidated Russian
subgroup now has
net borrowings from the parent at around 12% of liabilities.
Further rouble
issuance could help them reduce this further.
RBI has the most significant Russian risks relative to the
group's capital and
earnings. Total asset exposure to Russia was EUR20.5bn or 13% of
group assets at
end-1H14, equivalent to over 2x Fitch Core Capital (FCC). The
group's other key
markets in central and eastern Europe have underperformed, so
over one-third of
RBI's pre-tax profits in 1H14 (adjusted for group items) were
from the Russian
subsidiary. A shift towards more retail lending has widened
margins and
supported a sound 27% pre-tax return on equity at the Russian
unit.
Nevertheless, the slower economy, weaker rouble and potential
escalation of
sanctions will weigh on earnings and asset quality. The tail
risk arising from
RBI's reliance on its profitable Russian unit constrains upside
to the group's
intrinsic credit profile.
Unicredit, Societe Generale and Citi have in-country Russian
exposures
equivalent to less than 0.5x FCC, so the risks are more
manageable. Profit
contribution is also not material, although Societe General took
a EUR525m
goodwill impairment on its Russian operations in 1Q14. Weaker
profits from
Russia are likely in the short-term in light of the operating
environment and
may be a drag on group profits. This is likely to matter more
for the two
European banks, where growth prospects in its home markets are
weaker.
The Russian subsidiaries of Raiffeisen, Unicredit and Citi have
Viability
Ratings of 'bbb-', while Rosbank's is 'bb+', reflecting our view
that these are
some of the strongest banks in Russia on a stand-alone basis.
The 'BBB'
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of the four banks reflect the
high probability
of support from their parent institutions.
