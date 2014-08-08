(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 08 (Fitch) The announcement last week that
Genworth (NYSE: GNW,
Insurer Financial Strength Rating: A-/Rating Outlook: Stable)
would be
conducting a comprehensive review of the adequacy of its
long-term care (LTC)
claim reserves during third-quarter 2014 is marking some renewed
concerns for
the industry. Genworth's announcement likely means other LTC
providers, most of
which are life insurers, are potentially examining reserve
assumptions as well,
according to Fitch Ratings.
Genworth is by far the largest player in the approximately $7
billion (premiums
earned) individual LTC insurance market, ahead of John Hancock,
MetLife, CNO
Financial Group and Aegon US, among more than a dozen others.
Genworth reported
a $66 million after-tax, year-over-year decline in earnings in
the first half of
2014 to higher incurred losses resulting from higher frequencies
and severities
on new and existing claims.
Fitch views LTC insurance as one of the more risky products in a
life insurer's
product suite due to above-average underwriting and pricing
risk, and high
reserve requirements. The product's key risks include morbidity,
persistency and
exposure to low interest rates. While the product is written on
a guaranteed
renewable basis, which allows the insurer to increase premium
rates on in-force
business based on emerging claims experience, premium rate
increases are subject
to regulatory approvals.
Historically unfavorable underwriting results have been
negatively affected by
overly generous product features and inadequate pricing, which
has driven
several insurers (e.g. MetLife and Prudential) from the
business. More recently,
weak industry results have been further affected by low interest
rates.
The market's interest benefit ratio, a measure of the sum of
incurred claims and
change in active life reserve to the earned premiums, runs over
100% for most
firms, not a good measure. When netting the benefit value of
investment income
to the ratio's numerator, most ratios drop below 100%, although
perhaps as many
as one-third of LTC providers still landed above the 100% mark
in Fitch's last
detailed analysis of the product.
LTC insurance has been thought to have a bright future given the
graying of
populations and its importance in potentially alleviating state-
and
federal-sponsored senior care funding. Some state governments
offer tax credits
on annual premiums paid. New York's credit, for example, is 20%.
However,
industry repricing based on emerging experience has driven the
cost of the
product outside the reach of many potential customers. The
penetration rate of
LTC insurance among persons 45 to 70 years old remains
stubbornly in the
midsingle-digit range.
Contact:
Douglas Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
Insurance
+1 312 368 2061
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908 0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.