Aug 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Long-term restructuring of Irish mortgages will become more prevalent now a cohesive and
credible framework for dealing with arrears has taken shape, Fitch Ratings says. We expect tools
such as split mortgages or trade-down products for borrowers in negative equity to be used
first, followed by Personal Insolvency Arrangements (PIAs). Repossession or voluntary surrender
will be a last resort.
In July the latest version of Ireland's Code of Conduct on Mortgage Arrears
(CCMA) and the Personal Insolvency Act came into effect, and the Land and
Conveyancing Law Reform Act passed into law. It is still early to estimate how
many mortgages will be subject to the three main options of restructuring, PIA
and repossession, but we can make an initial assessment of how they will
interact.
The Land and Conveyancing Law Reform Act reopens the repossession route, and we
expect the number of repossessions to rise. But we also think it will create
incentives for lenders and borrowers to agree longer-term alternative repayment
arrangements.
Lenders have started deploying longer-term strategies as the short-term
arrangements common in Ireland, such as principal payment holidays, have often
failed to restore borrowers to performing status. Furthermore, the central bank
has set targets for lenders to achieve sustainable solutions for mortgages in
arrears.
By allowing more borrower contact and widening the definition of
non-co-operation, the new CCMA should accelerate discussion of arrears problems
between borrowers and lenders, and limit the risk that the prospect of debt
relief reduces willingness to pay.
Discussions with lenders suggest they will deploy their own restructuring tools
first, before moving on to a PIA if necessary. They view a PIA as a niche
product, most suitable where a borrower has various creditors and types of debt.
We maintain our view that PIA is not an easy route to debt forgiveness, as it
would be likely to entail relatively stern restrictions on living costs.
Repossession will be the final resort. The number of borrowers in negative
equity means that lenders may not want to repossess a distressed property and
crystallise a larger loss. Nevertheless, all three options are likely to involve
losses for mortgage pools, if not through recovery shortfall then through debt
write-off.
Predicting the impact of longer-term alternative repayment arrangements on RMBS
transactions will be difficult until implementation data is available, which may
not be for several months. Alongside the stronger CCMA they may begin to halt
the rise in arrears (as would an increase in foreclosures on long-term problem
borrowers). Broadly, we would expect the warehoused portion of a split mortgage
to translate into a debit on principal deficiency ledgers. Trade-down mortgages
may lead to a mild prepayment increase, although it is not yet clear if these
will be widely used by banks.
Earlier recognition of a loss can benefit RMBS noteholders because excess spread
can be used to clear the loss. But deals cope less well when losses are
concentrated and it remains to be seen if longer-term arrangements will be
treated consistently across transactions.
For a full discussion of the emerging Irish arrears resolution framework, and
other elements of the Irish mortgage market, see "EMEA Criteria Addendum -
Ireland" published this week and available at www.fitchratings.com, where we
update our criteria assumptions.