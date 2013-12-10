(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Global Branded
Pharmaceuticals
(Manageable Risk Profile)
here
CHICAGO, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings forecasts low
single-digit revenue
growth for the global pharmaceutical industry although ratings
will remain
stable in 2014, as detailed in its 2014 outlook report.
Patent expirations, government cost-containment policies in
Europe and weak
employment in the U.S. will only be partially offset by the
uptake of new
products in the marketplace and strong growth in emerging
markets. In response,
Fitch expects ongoing industry restructuring in 2014. Companies
are likely to
continue reining in spending on sales and marketing, R&D and
other
administrative functions. Divestment of certain business lines
and/or products
is also likely
Fitch believes the level of patent expirations will be
manageable for the
industry, with approximately 3.6% of global market sales are set
to expire. The
U.S. FDA approved 24 novel products in 2013 (as of Nov. 30)
compared to 39
during all of 2012. While 2013 approval numbers are
comparatively weak, Fitch
expects 2012-2013 product launches will support intermediate- to
long-term
growth.
Despite the moderate headwinds pressuring profitability and cash
flow, global
pharmaceuticals will remain one of the highest-rated industries
in Fitch's
portfolio. Issuer credit profiles are supported by strong
liquidity, including
superior cash flow generation and large cash balances.
The relatively soft operating forecast increases the likelihood
that some
capital allocation decisions could pressure credit profiles and
ratings,
specifically selective debt-financed share repurchases.
Fitch anticipates the industry will focus on target, bolt-on
acquisitions during
2014, in addition to marketing and/or development collaborations
of individual
therapeutics. Some of these business development activities
could be financed
with debt which could also put stress on leverage metrics and
credit profiles.
The full '2014 Outlook: Global Branded Pharmaceuticals' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link
