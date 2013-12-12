(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: German Banks
here
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Positive momentum for the
German banking
industry from better economic growth will be limited by
ultra-low interest
rates, Fitch Ratings says. German banks are particularly
restricted in their
ability to earn money when rates are so low because they have
healthy deposit
bases. Our outlook for the sector is therefore stable, despite
our expectation
of a 1.5% rise in German GDP and improved economic prospects in
the eurozone.
Low interest rates limit potential to improve margins. Loan
growth will also
remain cautious in 2014 as banks undergo the ECB's comprehensive
assessment,
particularly weaker Landesbanken and commercial real estate
banks, which are
likely to come out in the bottom quartile. DZ Bank, a large
central institution
for the German cooperative banking group, is also likely to find
the review
challenging.
These banks have loan concentrations in riskier areas, on which
the
asset-quality review is likely to concentrate, and thinner
capital. Some
Landesbanken have large real estate, renewable energy and
shipping loans, while
commercial real estate banks' exposures to peripheral Europe
could leave them at
risk. DZ Bank also has large vulnerable assets including ABS,
peripheral
European exposures and shipping loans. If there is any capital
shortfall at DZ
Bank, it is likely to be addressed by its cooperative group,
GFG, as in the
past.
Of the three large private-sector banks - Deutsche, Unicredit
Bank and
Commerzbank - the last would face the greatest challenge if
extreme assumptions
are used in the stress test. It is relatively more exposed to
asset classes that
might be the focus of the ECB review, such as commercial real
estate, shipping
and public sector, and its risk-weighted capitalisation is
lowest of the three.
Most of the savings and cooperative banks are excluded from the
ECB's
assessment, leaving them better placed to benefit from economic
growth,
especially as they have large domestic retail and SME
franchises. As they
account for around two-thirds of Germany's retail deposits, net
interest income
is likely to be squeezed again in 2014, but we expect overall
earnings to be
only slightly weaker as both groups keep their pricing
discipline.
In the medium term, elements of Basel III, and progress towards
Banking Union
and bank resolution in the EU also pose challenges for some
German banks. Those
with weak business models and dependence on the country's
safe-haven status for
wholesale funding will face pressure if they fail to adapt.
However, we believe
regulatory changes are unlikely to significantly alter the
business and risk
profiles of savings bank and cooperative banking groups.
Restructuring pressure is mounting, with low revenue growth and
changing
regulation eroding some of the German banks' funding advantage
in the wholesale
markets. Further business model adjustments and cost-cutting may
be needed to
ensure sufficient internal capital generation. Earnings growth
from an economic
pickup could offset these.
For more details on our expectations for German banks, see "2014
Outlook: German
Banks", published today at www.fitchratings.com.
