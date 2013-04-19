(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 19 (Fitch) Capital One Financial's (COF) first
quarter 2013
(1Q'13) earnings improved to $1.05 billion, up from $825 million
in 4Q'12. This
was largely driven by a reduction in expenses from the prior
quarter, helping
COF deliver a strong 1.51% return on average assets (ROAA) in
the quarter.
Fitch Ratings would expect continued earnings momentum to be
more challenging
going forward as it will be dependent on loan growth, which
Fitch notes was down
this quarter.
Loans were down 7%, or $14.6 billion, from the sequential
quarter half of which
was due to the pending sale of the Best Buy card portfolio. The
remainder of
the decline primarily came from COF's domestic card portfolio
and the continued
planned run-off of acquired mortgage loans partially offset by
3% growth in auto
loans and very modest growth in commercial loans.
As such, COF's total revenue was down 1% from the sequential
quarter primarily
driven by lower loan balances and lower purchase volumes,
partially offset by
higher net interest margin (NIM). COF's NIM was 6.71% which
despite the lower
loan levels noted above, benefited from the redemption of high
cost trust
preferred securities which helped drive the company's cost of
funds down.
The bigger benefit to earnings, however, came from a reduction
in provision
expense from the sequential quarter of $266 million, driven by
$261 million of
allowance release, as well as a reduction in non-interest
expense of $227
million, or 7%, due in part to lower marketing expenses as well
as lower
acquisition related expenses.
Given that COF is a relatively efficient company with an
efficiency ratio of
54.55%, which compares favorably with some peer institutions,
Fitch notes that
further earnings improvement will be heavily predicated on loan
growth, which
Fitch believes could remain challenging over a
near-to-intermediate term time
horizon.
Overall credit metrics continue to be strong with overall net
charge-off rates
(NCO), 30 day plus performing delinquency rates, and
non-performing asset rates
all declining from the sequential quarter. While there was a
very modest
up-tick in credit card NCO rates, Fitch believes this was
largely due to some
seasonality as well as the continued seasoning of some of the
HSBC acquired
loans. On balance, Fitch continues to view credit metrics
across most of COF's
lending categories as near a cyclical low, and Fitch would
expect metrics to
deteriorate over an intermediate to long term time horizon.
Fitch notes that COF's capital position remains good, with the
company's Tier 1
common ratio increasing to 11.8% in 1Q'13 up from 11% in the
sequential quarter.
Given this, as well as the company's earnings generation, Fitch
expects the
expected increase in the dividend to $0.30 per share from $0.05
per share to be
easily absorbable within the context of earnings.
