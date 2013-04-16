(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 16 (Fitch) U.S. Bancorp's (USB) reported first
quarter 2013
(1Q'13) earnings of $1.43 billion, essentially unchanged from
the sequential
quarter, but up 6.7% from the year-ago quarter. These results
equated to a
strong 1.65% return on assets (ROA) and 16% return on equity
(ROE), which
continue to be near the top of the banking industry.
While overall revenue growth remained challenging amid the
protracted low
interest rate environment and a slowdown in mortgage banking
activity, fewer
expenses particularly related to lower marketing costs, the
absence of a
one-time expense, and lower provisioning helped keep USB's
results strong.
Fitch expects revenue growth to remain challenging throughout
the remainder of
the year, as the tailwind from mortgage banking income which
boosted results
last year is likely to slow further as the mortgage market moves
from heavy
refinancing activity to a more purchase driven market.
Additionally, USB's future revenue will largely be predicated on
additional loan
growth. While Fitch would acknowledge that USB's loan growth
has been better
than many peers over the last few years it still remains
challenging. Overall
average loans, including covered loans which are running-off,
grew 1% from the
sequential quarter were driven by a 2.3% increase in average
commercial loans
and 4.5% in average residential mortgages from the sequential
quarter, all
partially offset by lower home equity, credit card, and covered
loans.
Fitch would note that USB's 4Q'12 earnings showed strong loan
demand from
borrowers, which Fitch believes some of which was pulled forward
for tax reasons
at the end of the year, which likely helped mute this quarter's
growth metrics.
Given USB's strong and low-cost deposit franchise, Fitch
believes the company
has the ability to be one of the more aggressive competitors in
winning new
business.
USB's credit quality continues to improve with total
non-performing assets and
net charge offs continuing to decline across most lending
categories. Fitch
continues to view this credit performance positively, though
also notes that
credit quality for USB--and across the industry--may be at or
near a cyclical
low, so Fitch would expect credit quality metrics to deteriorate
over an
intermediate to long term time horizon.
Given the slack demand for new loans, USB has been one of the
more aggressive
returners of capital to shareholders, having a total payout
ratio of nearly 69%
in 1Q'13. Despite this strategy, the company's capital ratios
continue to
remain strong with the Tier 1 common ratio increasing to 11% in
1Q'13, slightly
up from 10.8% in 4Q'12. Under proposed Basel III rules, USB's
Tier 1 common
ratio increased to 8.2% at 1Q'13, up from 8.1% at 4Q'12.
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012).
