(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the Las Vegas Sands Corp's (LVS Corp) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and maintains the Rating Outlook at Positive following the company's announcement that it will no longer be pursuing its proposed integrated resort development in Spain. Fitch also affirms the company's credit facilities at its U.S., Macao and Singapore subsidiaries at 'BBB-'. See the full list of rating actions at the end of the release. KEY RATING DRIVERS LVS's cancelation of its plan in Spain reinforces Fitch's Positive Outlook on the company's IDR and increases the likelihood of the company's being upgraded to investment grade within the next 12-24 months. The risks associated with the project included its large scope and Spain being an untested market for largescale casino resorts amidst a weak economic environment in Europe. The company was considering spending up to $36 billion to develop the project over multiple phases. The risks were amplified by a chance that the project could have overlapped with other largescale projects in Asia, the timing of which is uncertain and hinges on the legalization and licensing processes in the relevant jurisdictions (e.g. Japan, Korea, etc.). The Spain project was seen by Fitch as one of the more significant impediments to an upgrade to investment grade when Fitch affirmed LVS's IDR at 'BB+' and revised the Rating Outlook to Positive earlier this month. The critical factor Fitch will be monitoring when considering an upgrade in the IDR to 'BBB-' will be LVS continuing to establish a long-term track record of maintaining prudent financial policies with respect to maintaining low leverage while returning cash to shareholders and developing its next project in Macao. Fitch will be looking for the company to maintain ample financial flexibility with respect to liquidity and/or low leverage in anticipation of potential new development opportunities such as Japan and/or Korea. With consolidated gross/net leverage at less than 3x/2x and a free cash flow (FCF; after regular dividends) run-rate in excess of $1 billion, Fitch believes that LVS's credit profile has the flexibility for maintaining an investment grade IDR even in a scenario of taking on multiple largescale projects at the same time and/or, to a point, ramping up shareholder value initiatives further. Financial ratios have been aided by strong performance in Macao and lack of meaningful growth capex. Macao property EBITDA for the LTM period ending Sept. 30, 2013 grew by 49% to $2.7 billion, well exceeding Fitch's initial base case for 2013 of $2 billion. Growth capex has been moderating as LVS has been winding down work on Sands Cotai Central and the construction on the $2.7 billion Parisian capex spending is in the early stages of ramping up. For 2014, Fitch expects Macao growth to moderate (15% growth in EBITDA per Fitch's base case) and the construction of the Parisian to ramp up ($1.8 billion of total capex for 2014 projected by the company). Therefore, the next 12 months could be a better gauge of LVS's financial policy with respect to balancing shareholder-friendly activity with maintaining low leverage. Fitch's sensitivity analysis, which incorporates run-rate annual dividends and share buybacks at $2.2 billion and $900 million, respectively, allows for ample financial flexibility to accommodate the aforementioned development uncertainty. If the company increases leverage due to a ramp-up of shareholder-friendly activity, there will be less cushion relative to Fitch's sensitivity analysis and could preclude an upgrade. Besides having only a short track record of maintaining a strong balance sheet, and lacking public financial policy guidance, governance related concerns include lack of a corporate level CFO and the FCPA investigations conducted by Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more complete analysis see Fitch's rating comment dated Dec. 3, 2013 and U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight series report on LVS dated July 11, 2013 (available at www.fitchratings.com). RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: --Maintaining leverage below 4x on a gross basis and 3x on a net basis for an extended period with some cushion relative to potential new development opportunities; --Keeping to its articulated financial policies including contributing at least 25% equity towards projects; --Favorable resolution of inquiries and lawsuits related to governance matters discussed above. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: --Leverage exceeding 5x on a gross basis and 4x on a net basis for an extended period, likely driven by pursuing multiple largescale projects at once; --Deviating from to its articulated financial policies including contributing at least 25% equity towards projects; ---Loss of a license/concession as a result of inquiries related to governance matters discussed above. The one-notch uplift on the LVS LLC secured credit facility could be reconsidered if the company does not maintain ownership of international assets, and standalone leverage remained high at the U.S. restricted group. Fitch affirms the following ratings: Las Vegas Sands Corp. --IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Positive. Las Vegas Sands LLC --IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Positive; --US$1.25 billion secured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-'; --US$2.25 billion secured term loan B at 'BBB-'. Sands China Ltd. (Sands China) --IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Positive. VML US Finance LLC (VML US) --IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Positive; --US$500 million Macao secured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-'; --US$3.2 billion Macao secured term loan at 'BBB-'. Marina Bay Sands Pte. Ltd. (MBS) --IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Positive; --SGD 500 million Singapore secured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-'; --SGD 4.6 billion Singapore secured term loan at 'BBB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Michael Paladino, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9113 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Alex Bumazhny, CFA Director +1-212-908-9179 Committee Chairperson Michael Simonton, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3138 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --' Fitch Rates LVS's Proposed US Credit Facility 'BBB-'; Affirms IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook to Positive' (Dec. 3, 2013); --'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage' (Aug. 5, 2013); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers' (Nov. 19, 2013); --'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight -- Las Vegas Sands Corp.' (July 11, 2013); --'2014 Outlook: U.S. Gaming (Deleveraging Potential)' (Dec. 16, 2013); --'2014 Outlook: Asia Pacific Gaming (Stable Despite Rising Competition)' (Dec. 16, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers here
2014 Outlook: U.S. Gaming (Deleveraging Potential) here
2014 Outlook: Asia-Pacific Gaming here
U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status here 