(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Global Pharmaceuticals
Pharmaceuticals (Strategic
Industry Evolution to Continue; M&A Reduces Rating Headroom)
here
LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes 2015 will be
a transitional
year for global pharma companies as they continue to evolve
their business
models and position themselves for structural changes in the
industry.
Accordingly, we have revised the rating outlook to negative as
we expected
rating headroom for Fitch-rated pharmaceutical companies to
remain under
pressure in 2015. This is reflected in the Negative Outlook on
28% of the
Fitch-rated global pharma universe (Amgen, BMS, Merck, Bayer).
There was one
downgrade in the sector during 2014 (AstraZeneca).
Financial flexibility has been eroded during 2014 on the back of
a sharp rise in
debt-funded M&A activity as companies focus on boosting scale in
therapeutic
areas and consumer healthcare. They are also improving R&D
productivity to
manage increasing costs and risks of bringing new drugs to
market.
Fitch's sector outlook remains stable, reflecting that
underlying long-term
growth drivers remain intact, characterised by an ageing and
growing world
population leading towards an increase of chronic and lifestyle
diseases,
ongoing emerging-market investments in healthcare, and treatment
and technology
advances. However, we also factor in the intensifying efforts of
healthcare
authorities to reduce costs, improve outcomes and focus on
patient value. As a
result, we expect stable operating performance in 2015.
Continued M&A, pressure towards increasing shareholder returns
(particularly for
US players), as well as the growing exposure to potentially
rising interest
rates as a result of increased debt levels across the sector are
key rating
risks. In addition, the industry's focus on scale in selected
therapeutic areas
over diversification, the execution and integration of recent
corporate
activity, as well as risks and costs bringing the competitive
late state R&D
pipeline to market may lead to pressures on the business risk
profile of
individual players.
In aggregate, we expect global pharma sector to continue to
display a strong
investment grade credit profile, supported by favourable
underlying
demographics, emerging market growth, and anticipated innovation
in specialist
treatment areas, with rating underpinned by strong and above
average
profitability and cash generation. Fitch believes that stretched
rating profiles
could be repaired assuming a careful focus on capital allocation
in the sector.
The full report, '2015 Outlook: Global Pharmaceuticals' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 20 3530 1037
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Robert Kirby, CFA
Director
+1 312 368 3147
Roma Patel, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1465
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
