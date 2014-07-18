(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Malaysia Insurance Market
Dashboard 1H14
here
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that it
expects market consolidation to continue in Malaysia's insurance
market,
following the M&A deals in 1H14.
Regulatory changes in 2013 could prompt smaller scale insurers
that are facing
pressure on capital to exit or merge with larger rivals in the
short to medium
term. However, the overall industry's capital strength is likely
to remain solid
as insurers tend to maintain risk-based capital ratios in excess
of their own
individual target capital levels. Industry performance is also
likely to be
stable, driven by favourable underwriting gains from non-motor
classes and
investment-linked products.
Fitch believes the attractive growth prospects in Malaysia's
insurance industry
will continue to spur acquisitions by foreign investors. The
conventional and
takaful sectors are expected to grow steadily as the level of
private
consumption and consumer risk appetite increases. Higher
distribution coverage
and product offerings by insurers will continue to support these
sectors.
The 'Malaysia Insurance Market Dashboard 1H14' is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Thomas Ng
Analyst
+65 6796 7224
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.