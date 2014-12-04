(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says weak growth and
the prospect of
deflation in the eurozone in 2015 will leave corporates limited
options but to
seek growth through mergers and acquisitions (M&A). The
challenge facing
corporates is reflected in the net negative bias in Outlooks and
Watches for
Fitch-rated firms, although the improving trajectory of this
trend indicates
diminished downgrade pressure for the year ahead.
Issuance is set to remain strong in 2015, as corporates further
seek to benefit
from record low yields and with further spread compression to
pre-crisis levels
a possibility. Pre-funding remains an on-going trend, where
issuance exceeds
maturing bond volume. Corporates refinanced at a rate of 1.8x
2014 maturities in
10M14, down marginally from 2.2x for the same period a year
earlier. Overall,
corporate issuance declined 6% yoy in 10M14. With a healthy
pipeline in the run
up to year-end, full-year issuance may still exceed the EUR383bn
all-time high
in 2013.
Lower European benchmark rates and a weaker euro boosted
euro-denominated
issuance by US corporates by 70% yoy to EUR28bn in 11M14.
Euro-currency bonds by
US firms comprised 8% of total issuance, the highest since
taking a 9% share in
2007. Policy divergence between Europe and the US provides
further scope for the
trend to continue into 2015 and beyond.
Investment-grade bond yields fell to a fresh record low of 1.16%
in November,
while issuance was close to the monthly high for 2014, as
investors bet that the
ECB will undertake further unconventional measures to counter
disinflation and
stimulate growth. With yields set to decline further and curves
flatten if
inflation expectations continue to disappoint in 2015, firms
will continue to
tap the bond market - particularly repeat and debut speculative
grade borrowers
seeking to secure low yields.
European high-yield is set for another record year, with
corporate issuance in
10M14 growing 21% yoy to reach EUR92bn, 6% ahead of total 2013
Issuance will
continue to be healthy in 2015, supported by rising M&A activity
and refinancing
as legacy issues approach call dates.
Search-for-yield and the concomitant compression in spreads has
led to a rise in
single 'B' rated issuance as riskier credits and first-time
issuers tap the
market to secure favourable borrowing terms, while access to
loans remains
constrained as banks continue to repair their balance sheets.
Telecoms, media and technology (TMT) firms increased their
issuance 18% yoy in
10M14, while volumes in almost all other sectors declined. The
TMT sector
experienced an 81% reduction in its negative rating bias in
10M14, as upgrades
rose by 2.5x and downgrades halved.
More information is available in the report, 'EMEA Corporates
Bond Market
Monitor', which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
