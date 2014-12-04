(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says weak growth and the prospect of deflation in the eurozone in 2015 will leave corporates limited options but to seek growth through mergers and acquisitions (M&A). The challenge facing corporates is reflected in the net negative bias in Outlooks and Watches for Fitch-rated firms, although the improving trajectory of this trend indicates diminished downgrade pressure for the year ahead. Issuance is set to remain strong in 2015, as corporates further seek to benefit from record low yields and with further spread compression to pre-crisis levels a possibility. Pre-funding remains an on-going trend, where issuance exceeds maturing bond volume. Corporates refinanced at a rate of 1.8x 2014 maturities in 10M14, down marginally from 2.2x for the same period a year earlier. Overall, corporate issuance declined 6% yoy in 10M14. With a healthy pipeline in the run up to year-end, full-year issuance may still exceed the EUR383bn all-time high in 2013. Lower European benchmark rates and a weaker euro boosted euro-denominated issuance by US corporates by 70% yoy to EUR28bn in 11M14. Euro-currency bonds by US firms comprised 8% of total issuance, the highest since taking a 9% share in 2007. Policy divergence between Europe and the US provides further scope for the trend to continue into 2015 and beyond. Investment-grade bond yields fell to a fresh record low of 1.16% in November, while issuance was close to the monthly high for 2014, as investors bet that the ECB will undertake further unconventional measures to counter disinflation and stimulate growth. With yields set to decline further and curves flatten if inflation expectations continue to disappoint in 2015, firms will continue to tap the bond market - particularly repeat and debut speculative grade borrowers seeking to secure low yields. European high-yield is set for another record year, with corporate issuance in 10M14 growing 21% yoy to reach EUR92bn, 6% ahead of total 2013 Issuance will continue to be healthy in 2015, supported by rising M&A activity and refinancing as legacy issues approach call dates. Search-for-yield and the concomitant compression in spreads has led to a rise in single 'B' rated issuance as riskier credits and first-time issuers tap the market to secure favourable borrowing terms, while access to loans remains constrained as banks continue to repair their balance sheets. Telecoms, media and technology (TMT) firms increased their issuance 18% yoy in 10M14, while volumes in almost all other sectors declined. The TMT sector experienced an 81% reduction in its negative rating bias in 10M14, as upgrades rose by 2.5x and downgrades halved. More information is available in the report, 'EMEA Corporates Bond Market Monitor', which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Michael Larsson Director +44 20 3530 1260 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Monica Insoll Managing Director +44 20 3530 1060 Roelof Steenekamp Director 44 20 3530 1374 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Corporates Bond Market Monitor here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.