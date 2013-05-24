(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Macao banks could see their risk profiles weaken as
their exposure to China continues to climb. The agency expects credit growth to accelerate to
30% in 2013 (2012: 26%), primarily led by China-related trade financing.
Generally the Chinese exposures are driven by parent referrals and associated
risk is adequately mitigated with collateral and parental guarantees. Because
the Macao regulator's rules and guidelines are not geared towards building
forward-looking risk buffers, management of the more China-biased risk profile
relies strongly on individual banks' risk appetite and risk- monitoring
practices.
Macao banks' exposures to China are likely to grow further, given increasing
interconnectivity between the two banking systems and economies. Macao's
mainland exposure was 16% of total assets at end-2012 based on official data,
but indirect lending is understated in the calculation. Fitch believes that
Macao banks' actual mainland exposure (including direct and indirect lending)
relative to total assets is almost the same size as that of Hong Kong banks
(2012: 25%). Over 70% of Macao's foreign-owned banking system assets relate to
Chinese parents.
Macao banks are also exposed to China's risk through its lending to the gaming
sector, whose revenues are mainly supported by mainland Chinese tourists. Direct
lending to the gaming sector is limited (2012: 4% of total assets) as Chinese
parents prohibit direct lending to casinos. However, lending to gaming operators
for working capital and related industries such as hotel and construction is
equally sizable as mortgages at 10% of total assets at end-2012. Credit risk of
mortgage lending is mitigated by adequate household debt servicing capacity and
moderate loan-to-deposit ratio, which averaged at 62% in 2012 in Macao, compared
with 56% in Hong Kong.
Fitch expects the system-wide regulatory capital ratio to fall from 2012's 14.6%
due to further loan growth and weaker profit. Volume-driven profit growth is
likely to offset inflationary cost pressure while loan impairment charges will
rise as non-performing loans are unsustainably low (2012: 0.2% of total loans).
Fitch assesses the current capital level as moderate considering the system's
high potential volatility.
