Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Macao banks could see their risk profiles weaken as their exposure to China continues to climb. The agency expects credit growth to accelerate to 30% in 2013 (2012: 26%), primarily led by China-related trade financing.

Generally the Chinese exposures are driven by parent referrals and associated risk is adequately mitigated with collateral and parental guarantees. Because the Macao regulator's rules and guidelines are not geared towards building forward-looking risk buffers, management of the more China-biased risk profile relies strongly on individual banks' risk appetite and risk- monitoring practices.

Macao banks' exposures to China are likely to grow further, given increasing interconnectivity between the two banking systems and economies. Macao's mainland exposure was 16% of total assets at end-2012 based on official data, but indirect lending is understated in the calculation. Fitch believes that Macao banks' actual mainland exposure (including direct and indirect lending) relative to total assets is almost the same size as that of Hong Kong banks (2012: 25%). Over 70% of Macao's foreign-owned banking system assets relate to Chinese parents.

Macao banks are also exposed to China's risk through its lending to the gaming sector, whose revenues are mainly supported by mainland Chinese tourists. Direct lending to the gaming sector is limited (2012: 4% of total assets) as Chinese parents prohibit direct lending to casinos. However, lending to gaming operators for working capital and related industries such as hotel and construction is equally sizable as mortgages at 10% of total assets at end-2012. Credit risk of mortgage lending is mitigated by adequate household debt servicing capacity and moderate loan-to-deposit ratio, which averaged at 62% in 2012 in Macao, compared with 56% in Hong Kong.

Fitch expects the system-wide regulatory capital ratio to fall from 2012's 14.6% due to further loan growth and weaker profit. Volume-driven profit growth is likely to offset inflationary cost pressure while loan impairment charges will rise as non-performing loans are unsustainably low (2012: 0.2% of total loans). Fitch assesses the current capital level as moderate considering the system's high potential volatility.

