(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 05 (Fitch) High and unsustainable levels of
consumer
indebtedness is the key macroeconomic factor driving the outlook
for Canadian
banks in 2015, according to Fitch Ratings.
Elevated consumer debt levels, combined with signs Fitch
believes indicate
regional overvaluation in the Canadian housing market,
precipitates a more
cautious view of consumer credit and thus a negative sector
outlook for Canadian
banks. That said, government guarantees on the majority of
Canadian mortgages,
which insulates bank balance sheets, supports a Stable Rating
Outlook in 2015.
Earnings for Canadian banks remain solid, driven largely by low
provision
expense. Fitch expects some increase in provision over time,
leading to a
decrease in earnings, should credit quality deteriorate due to
macroeconomic
factors.
From a credit standpoint, the potential rating downsides of some
Canadian banks
are increasing due to what Fitch believes is a likely peak in
earnings
performance and a decline of credit metrics. Credit metrics may
deteriorate due
to a reversion in consumer credit performance, failing oil
prices affecting
Canadian Oil spreads, and/or other macroeconomic factors.
With a likely slowing earnings growth from consumer businesses,
Canadian banks
are focusing more on driving non-interest income growth. This
includes a more
significant emphasis on capital markets and wealth management
revenue. These
sources of revenue - particularly capital markets - tend to be
more volatile in
nature, and further growth of which could, over time, affect
ratings.
Canadian banks are among the highest rated entities in Fitch's
financial
institutions portfolio, which six of the eight Canadian
institutions rated in
the 'AA' category.
The full '2015 Outlook: Canadian Banks' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
