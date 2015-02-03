(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 03 (Fitch) Key factors of Canada's economy including unsustainable levels of consumer indebtedness, some overvaluation in the housing market, and the recent drop in low oil prices could have spillover effects for Canadian banks, says Fitch Ratings. While these are partly offset by banks' resilient past operating performance and government-sponsored mortgage insurance, Fitch expects Canadian bank earnings to slow as banks shift their focus away from consumer businesses. "The downside risk to the Canadian consumer is growing as personal debt has increased to keep pace with home price growth," says Justin Fuller, Senior Director. "While we do not expect consumers or the housing market in Canada to face a hard landing at this juncture, bank earnings may still feel the pinch." Home prices in Canada have surged in recent years as low interest rates and government support for mortgages have spurred demand from domestic and international buyers. Canadian banks have benefitted as this activity boosted balance sheets and fueled some construction lending. However, mortgage-related consumer assets represent more than half of Canadian bank balance sheets, making a future shift in earnings mix toward capital markets and wealth management likely in order to offset a potentially slowing consumer. In addition, the Canadian economy is very sensitive to global oil prices. Banks' explicit exposure to the oil and gas industry, while likely manageable, could become more worrisome if oil prices remain at current levels for an extended period and there is some spillover into the overall economy which impacts Canadian employment levels. On Jan. 23, 2015, Fitch completed a peer review of the seven large Canadian financial institutions in its portfolio. All ratings were affirmed and Rating Outlooks remained Stable. Canadian bank earnings have been strong in the past few years. While Fitch believes earnings will likely slow from their consumer businesses, capital ratios remain adequate and balance sheet liquidity and funding is strong, thereby supporting ratings. Contact: Justin Fuller Senior Director Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison St Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Canadian Banks: Nearing A Tipping Point here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.