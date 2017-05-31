(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained
the Rating
Watch Negative (RWN) on Advanced Semiconductor Engineering,
Inc.'s (ASE) 'BBB'
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'A+(twn)'
National Long-Term
Rating. Fitch has assigned ASE a Short-Term IDR of 'F3' and a
National
Short-Term Rating of 'F1(twn)'.
ASE and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (SPIL)
announced on 18 May
2017 that US anti-trust authorities have approved the plan by
ASE and SPIL to
establish a holding company to own 100% of the equity interests
of both
companies. The merger plan received approval from the Taiwan
Fair Trade
Commission in November 2016. However, it still needs approval
from Chinese
anti-trust authorities and shareholders.
Fitch placed ASE's ratings on RWN on 17 December 2015 following
ASE's proposed
cash acquisition of SPIL's shares that it did not own. The
companies' respective
boards of directors approved the merger on 30 June 2016. The
merger agreement,
unless consummated, will expire by 31 December 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Negative Watch Maintained: If the proposed merger proceeds,
ASE's ratings are
likely to be based on the consolidated credit profile of the
holding company,
given the two entities will have strong operational and
strategic linkages. The
RWN reflects Fitch's belief that the holding company's
consolidated credit
metrics may be meaningfully worse than those of ASE. The RWN
will be resolved
when the completion of the proposed transaction is certain and
the capital
structure, financial profile and policies of the combined group
are clear. We
may affirm the ratings at their current levels or downgrade the
ratings, though
this is likely to be limited to a single notch.
Weaker Leverage: We estimate that, if the merger proceeds and is
funded entirely
by debt, the holding company's consolidated pro-forma
FFO-adjusted leverage
could be around 3.0x in 2017, compared to our downgrade rating
guideline of 2.0x
for ASE on a standalone basis. We expect it will take two to
three years for the
group to deleverage to below 2.5x, depending on recovery in the
global
semiconductor industry, achievement of cost and capex synergies
and dividend
policy.
The proposed deal will involve swapping each ASE share for 0.5
shares of the
holding company and the holding company paying TWD51 in cash for
each SPIL
share. The offer for SPIL shares that ASE does not own,
including the shares
resulting from the likely conversion of SPIL's USD400 million
outstanding
convertible bonds, would cost TWD130 billion (USD4 billion) in
cash, which may
be funded by new debt. ASE raised about TWD10 billion in a
rights issue during
March 2017 to reduce its debt to around TWD98 billion (2016:
TWD111 billion).
Stronger Market Position: The combined entity will have a
stronger business
profile with about 29% in the outsourced semiconductor assembly
and testing
(OSAT) industry, stronger technological capabilities and ability
to pool
resources to cater for the fast-growing "system-in-package"
business. We believe
the combined entity will save on overlapping capex and R&D
spend. However, these
synergies may be offset by some revenue losses as some customers
may diversify
away from the combined group. On a pro forma basis, we estimate
that
consolidated group will have about USD7 billion-7.2 billion of
lease-adjusted
debt and EBITDA of USD2.7 billion-2.8 billion.
Solid FCF Generation: We forecast the combined entity to
generate at least
USD400 million-500 million annually in FCF. The combined entity
may invest about
USD1 billion in capex and pay around USD400 million-500 million
in dividends.
The group may spend about USD300 million-400 million in interest
and taxes.
Low Single-Digit Revenue Growth: We believe ASE's revenue will
grow by around
3%-4% in line with the overall growth in the smartphone
industry. Smartphones
continue to be the single most important driver of assembly and
test services
from OSAT companies. We expect the combined entity to have
operating EBITDAR
margin of around 19%-20%, which is similar to ASE's standalone
profitability.
Profitability could improve in the medium term if ASE manages to
continue to
improve its profitability in the electronic manufacturing
services (EMS)
segment. Gross margin in the EMS segment widened to 10% in 1Q17
(1Q16: 8%) due
to better prices and cost savings.
Negative Industry Outlook: The OSAT industry is likely to face
soft market
fundamentals, high competition, debt-funded consolidation, and
large investment
requirements. Competition is likely to remain intense because
capacity
utilisation could fall below 2016 levels as the industry's
third-largest
company, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Limited
(JCET), aggressively
adds capacity and may gradually narrow the technology gap with
Taiwanese peers.
Average selling prices (ASPs) may decline by 3%-5% annually.
Industry revenue may increase by only 3%-4%, driven by
smartphone demand growth
in China and India. Most analysts forecast global smartphone
demand to rise by
only a low-single-digit percentage in 2017 and for the PC and
tablet market to
continue to decline. The on-going consolidation in the OSAT
industry will only
partly address the fragmentation of the market and price
erosion. The benefit of
consolidation may be realised only in the medium term in the
form of higher
capacity utilisation, better bargaining power and stable ASPs.
Short-Term Ratings: The short-term ratings assigned are based on
the
short-term/long-term rating relationships outlined in Fitch's
Criteria for
Rating Non-Financial Corporates. The short-term ratings are not
on RWN as we
believe that any downgrade of the long-term ratings will be
limited to a single
notch; it would take a two-notch downgrade of the long-term
ratings to lead to
downgrades in the short-term ratings.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
ASE's 'BBB' ratings reflect its leading market position in the
OSAT industry,
technological capabilities and established relationship with its
customers.
ASE's 2017 FFO-adjusted leverage of 2.3x is better than OSAT
peers, including
Amkor's 2.5x and JCET group's 4.0x-4.3x. ASE's FCF generation is
also much
higher than peers' given its larger CFO relative to annual
capex, which is due
to its stable capacity utilisation. We believe that ASE's market
position,
advanced technological and packaging capability and diversity of
revenue will
help in withstanding intense competition in the industry.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Successful completion of the establishment and listing of the
holding company
in 2017 in line with the terms of the joint statement announced
by both ASE and
SPIL on 30 June 2016.
- Revenue to grow by 3%-4% in line with the industry.
- Stable EBITDA margin.
- Progressive achievement in capex and R&D synergies over the
medium term.
- ASE to pay about TWD130 billion to acquire the rest (67%) of
the stake in
SPIL.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
Positive rating action is currently not envisaged. If the merger
does not
proceed, Fitch would likely remove ASE's ratings from RWN and
affirm its
ratings.
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
Fitch plans to resolve the RWN once completion of the merger is
practically
certain and there is clarity on the merged entity's future
capital structure and
financial policies, which may take place six months after the
merger's
completion. The ratings will depend on pro-forma leverage on
completion and on
the visibility and credibility of a sustainable deleveraging
path using
post-dividend free cash flow and potential new equity proceeds.
We may affirm
the ratings at their current level with Stable Outlook, if,
following
discussions with the company, we determine that lower business
risk offsets the
higher financial risk associated with weaker credit metrics.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: At end-March 2017, ASE's had unrestricted
cash of TWD38
billion and available undrawn committed facilities of TWD5
billion, which were
sufficient to pay for the short-term debt of TWD35 billion. ASE
has committed
syndicated bank facilities available to fund the cash of TWD130
billion needed
to acquire the remaining 67% stake in SPIL.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'BBB' maintained on Rating
Watch Negative
- National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(twn)' maintained on Rating
Watch Negative
- Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB' maintained
on Rating Watch
Negative
- Short-Term IDR assigned at 'F3'
- National Short-Term Rating assigned at 'F1(twn)'
Anstock II Limited
- Rating on USD300m 2.125% senior unsecured guaranteed notes due
2017 of 'BBB';
maintained on Rating Watch Negative
The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by ASE.
