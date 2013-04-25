April 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has maintained UK-based BG Energy
Holdings Limited's (BG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and
Short-term IDR of 'F1' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating
actions is below.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN in June 2013 following BG Group's strategy
presentation which is scheduled for May 2013. Fitch will need to assess the
impact of the November 2012 downward revision of the output growth on the
company's capital expenditure programme and production strategy over the next
two to five years to resolve the RWN. As the company's credit metrics are high
for its current rating, continuous ambitious investments coupled with failure to
deliver on set production targets would likely result in a downgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Small Compared With Peers
Although BG operates on a smaller scale than its similarly rated peers, Fitch
considers its favourable cost position and history of production growth as
mitigating factors. The lowered production outlook is due to several challenges
facing BG ranging from delays or shutdowns in the North Sea, a less effective
than expected compression project in Egypt, an extended schedule for the tie-in
of wells for the next two FPSOs in Brazil and scaled back drilling in the US due
to low natural gas prices.
Credit Metrics To Worsen
Fitch projects a deterioration in BG's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net
leverage to about 2.5x in 2014, up from 1.6x at end-2012, based on the agency's
oil and gas price deck that assumes a gradual decline in oil prices from USD100
per barrel in 2013 to USD85 per barrel in 2015. This deterioration in leverage
is due to the company's growth strategy and large planned capex, mostly related
to its projects in Australia and Brazil.
Asset Sales
BG aims to lower the negative impact of its ambitious capital expenditure on
credit ratios through asset sales. This mostly relates to the disposals of
transmission and distribution assets and the sale of a stake in the Australian
Queensland Curtis LNG project to China National Offshore Oil Corporation for
USD1.93bn. BG has now completed or reached asset sales agreements that should
release approximately USD8.1bn of capital by end-2013.
Production Key
Fitch believes that slower than expected production expansion could heighten the
inherent execution risk in BG's operations as the company aims at a
substantially larger than industry average increase in hydrocarbons production
by 2015. BG is also exposed to potential delays and cost overruns due to the
large projects currently being implemented.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Expectations of through-the-cycle FFO-adjusted net leverage markedly exceeding
2.0x on a sustained basis.
- Delays in key projects that significantly affect the likelihood of BG meeting
its long-term production growth targets, and substantial cost increases for
major projects.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Fitch could resolve the RWN if projected credit ratios were better than
currently expected by the agency, for instance driven by a reduced capex plan.
- In the longer term, a re-established track record of meeting production
targets could lead to rating stabilisation.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
BG's liquidity position at end 2012 comprised USD4.4bn of cash and USD5.2bn of
unused committed long-term facilities. This liquidity was sufficient to cover
short-term debt obligations of USD1.1bn. The asset sale plan provides additional
liquidity. In November 2012, the company signed a new five-year USD3bn
syndicated committed credit facility, which replaced USD2.3bn of expiring
bilateral committed credit lines.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
BG Energy Holdings
Long-term IDR: 'A'; Rating Watch Negative
Short-term IDR: 'F1'; Rating Watch Negative
BG Energy Finance Inc.
Short-term Rating: 'F1'; Rating Watch Negative
BG Energy Capital plc
Senior Unsecured: 'A'; Rating Watch Negative
Short-term Rating: 'F1'; Rating Watch Negative
Subordinated Hybrid Debt: 'BBB+'; Rating Watch Negative