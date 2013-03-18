(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained BHF-Bank
AG's Long- and
Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A-' and 'F2' and
'bbb' Viability
Rating (VR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
Fitch first placed BHF's IDRs on RWN on 7 July 2011 to reflect
the announcement
that its parent, Deutsche Bank AG (DB; 'A+'/Stable), had entered
into exclusive
negotiations with financial investor RHJ (not rated) regarding a
potential sale
of BHF to RHJ's wholly-owned subsidiary Kleinwort Benson Group
(KBG, not rated).
The ratings remain on RWN pending a decision on the sale.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR AND SUPPORT RATING
BHF's IDRs reflect Fitch's view that the likelihood of support
from DB will
remain high as long as DB remains BHF's ultimate majority owner.
Should a sale
to RHJ or one of its subsidiaries go ahead, Fitch would expect
to downgrade
BHF's Long-term IDR to the level of its VR, so by at least two
notches.
The RWN on BHF's VR reflects the uncertainty surrounding the
future owner's
intentions regarding BHF's strategy, positioning and
restructuring and, related
to this, Fitch's concerns about how the bank's franchise and
earnings would
develop under new ownership.
Fitch's assessment of the appropriate rating and Outlook would
focus on the new
owner's business model and strategy for BHF, the implications
for BHF's risk
profile and BHF's ability to generate sustainable profit from a
low risk profile
and whether the liquidity cushion will be robust enough to
absorb potential
losses of customer deposits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR AND VR
In this context, Fitch notes that the bank has successfully
de-risked its
balance sheet with substantial support from DB. This includes
the reduction of
its securities portfolio, as well as measures taken to improve
efficiency and
refocus strategy on private banking as well as customer-driven
advisory and
lending activities.
If the sale was aborted, which in Fitch's view is unlikely, the
agency would
expect DB to relinquish its sale endeavours and look to absorb
the business into
its own. Should this happen, Fitch would resolve the RWN and
probably withdraw
the VR. The uncertain fate of BHF's various business lines would
limit the
upside for the IDR.
Fitch considers it difficult to predict the timing of a decision
on the sale
process and the outcome is still uncertain. Fitch expects to
next review the
ratings once the sale has been finalised. Resolving the RWN will
also require an
understanding of the new owner's future strategy with regard to
BHF and its role
in the wider group of RHJ.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR 'A-' RWN maintained
Short-term IDR 'F2' RWN maintained
Viability Rating at 'bbb' RWN maintained
Support Rating at '1' RWN maintained
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17, 60325
Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 7680 76 123
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
