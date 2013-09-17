(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained Bank
of Cyprus Public
Company Ltd's (BoC; 'RD') covered bonds secured by Cypriot
assets on Rating
Watch Negative (RWN). The covered bonds' 'B' rating was
originally placed on RWN
on 28 March 2013 (see 'Fitch Downgrades BOC and CPB's Cypriot
Covered Bonds to
'B'/RWN'' dated 28 March 2013 on www.fitchratings.com) and
subsequently
maintained on 24 June 2013 (see 'Fitch Maintains BOC's Cypriot
Covered Bonds on
Rating Watch Negative' dated 24 June 2013 on
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bonds have been maintained on RWN pending the review
of the impact
of the current macroeconomic environment on the performance of
the residential
mortgage portfolio, which is on-going. Furthermore, the
assessment of the bank's
ratings post-recapitalisation will be made once pro-forma
financial and credit
quality information become available.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As an exception to the agency's covered bond rating criteria,
Fitch no longer
uses BoC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as a starting
point for its
covered bonds credit risk assessment. However, once BoC's IDR is
no longer on
'RD', the rating of the covered bonds could potentially be
affected by movements
in BoC's IDR. The rating of the covered bonds would also be
vulnerable to a
deterioration of the performance of the residential mortgage
portfolio.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paolo Sala
Analyst
+39 02 8790 87 292
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
V.lo Santa Maria alla Porta,1
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Despoina Pilidou
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1466
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4
September 2013,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'EMEA RMBS Master
Rating Criteria'
dated 6 June 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria',
dated 6 June 2013
and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity &
Refinance Stress
Addendum', dated 3 June 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
