(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained Bank
of Cyprus
Public Company Ltd's (BoC; Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'Restricted Default')
covered bonds' B' rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The covered bonds, secured by Cypriot assets, were originally
placed on RWN on
28 March 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch is continuing to monitor the impact of the current
economic environment on
the performance of the residential mortgage portfolio, as well
as the evolution
of the bank's IDR
RATING SENSITIVITIES
By way of exception to the agency's covered bond rating
criteria, Fitch does not
use BoC's IDR as a starting point for its credit risk assessment
of the covered
bonds. However, once BoC's IDR is no longer 'RD', the covered
bonds' rating
could potentially be affected by movements in BoC's IDR.
The covered bonds' rating remains vulnerable to a deterioration
of the
performance of the residential mortgage portfolio. Additionally,
should Cyprus's
Country Ceiling be downgraded below 'B', the covered bonds
rating could be
downgraded.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN once it completes its
assessment on the
performance of the residential mortgage portfolio and there is
more visibility
on the evolution of BOC's IDR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paolo Sala
Analyst
+39 02 8790 87 292
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8,
20123, Milan
Secondary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Analyst
+39 02 8790 87 206
Committee Chairperson
Carmen Munoz
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8408
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4
September 2013,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'EMEA RMBS Master
Rating Criteria'
dated 6 June 2013 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage
Liquidity and
Refinance Stress Addendum', dated 4 February 2014 are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
