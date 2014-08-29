(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings maintains CFR
Pharmaceuticals S.A. and
its subsidiary CFR International SpA on Rating Watch Positive in
anticipation of
their acquisition by Abbott Investments Luxembourg S.A.R.L., a
subsidiary of
Abbott Laboratories (Abbott; rated 'A+' by Fitch). A complete
list of rating
actions follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Watch Positive
Fitch initially placed the companies on Positive Watch in May
following the
announcement that Abbott's subsidiary had entered into a
definitive agreement to
acquire 72.62% of CFR's issued and outstanding shares from its
controlling
shareholder and would conduct a public cash tender offer for all
of CFR's
outstanding shares. Assuming all publicly-held shares are
tendered, the total
purchase price would be approximately USD2.9 billion, plus the
assumption of net
debt of approximately USD430 million.
Fitch expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter at
which time the
Rating Watch Positive will be resolved. Assuming the transaction
is consummated
on the agreed upon terms, the outcome is expected to result in
at least a
one-notch upgrade of CFR's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and senior
unsecured debt. The upgrade could be significantly more than one
notch if CFR's
debt is guaranteed by Abbott and if it successfully integrates
CFR both
financially and operationally.
Fitch believes Abbott's acquisition of CFR makes sense
strategically, as it
would increase Abbott's already strong position in the fast
growing Latin
American branded-generic pharmaceutical market. Developing
markets such as Latin
America are expected to provide the bulk of growth for this
product segment.
Abbott expects CFR to contribute approximately USD900 million to
its annual
sales by 2015. The acquisition does pose some integration risk,
yet Abbott has
stated that the financial success of this acquisition does not
rely on
anticipated significant cost reductions resulting from potential
synergies.
Deleveraging Expected to Continue
CFR's net leverage has declined to 2.9x at March 31, 2014 since
reaching its
peak of 3.6x after acquiring Lafrancol, a Colombian
pharmaceutical company, in
2012. A full year's consolidation of Lafrancol pushed net
leverage down to 3.1x
in 2013. The company's goal is to reach net leverage at or below
2.5x; Fitch
expects CFR to lower its leverage to 2.5x by the end of 2015
after a full year
of ownership by Abbott.
Strong Operational Performance
Revenues increased 34% to USD768 million in 2013 mainly as a
result of
Lafrancol's consolidation. Revenues were USD782 million as of
the last 12 months
(LTM) ended March 31, 2014. CFR's EBITDA was USD153 million in
2013, up almost
60% from 2012. CFR has been able to capture short-term cost
savings in Colombia
of approximately USD10 million to USD12 million from improving
its distribution
system and reducing its back office. EBITDA was USD150 million
as of the March
31 LTM. Fitch expects continued strong performance as Abbott has
a larger sales
force and wishes to grow in emerging markets, and CFR will
benefit from stronger
negotiation power when purchasing raw materials.
Strong Business Position
CFR is a market leader in the branded-generics segment. It has a
market share of
7% in Chile and 11% in Peru. Through the integration of
Lafrancol's business,
CFR was able to position itself as the leading pharmaceutical
company in
Colombia with a market share of 9%. In Argentina the company is
the leader in
complex injectable products. Abbott's acquisition of CFR should
further solidify
CFR's position in the region.
Geographic Diversification
CFR has operations in Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Peru, and
a commercial
presence in about 20 emerging market countries. Nearly 70% of
sales are
generated in investment-grade countries such as Colombia, Chile,
and Peru. CFR's
ratings are constrained by the risks of operating in Argentina
and Venezuela,
each accounting for 12% of consolidated sales.
Fitch maintains the following ratings on Rating Watch Positive:
CFR Pharmaceuticals S.A.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-';
--Local currency long-term IDR 'BBB-';
--National long-term rating 'A (cl)';
--National scale issue ratings and debt programs 'A (cl)'.
CFR International SpA
--Notes due in 2022 'BBB-'.
Fitch has affirmed the following rating:
CFR Pharmaceuticals S.A.
--National Equity Rating 'Primera Clase Nivel 3(cl)'
RATING SENSITIVITIES
--A positive rating action would likely coincide with the
successful completion
of the acquisition, at which time the linkage between CFR and
its new parent
will be analyzed under Fitch's parent-subsidiary methodology. If
the linkage is
viewed as strong, CFR's ratings could be upgraded significantly.
A final
decision will depend on the assessment of legal, operational and
strategic ties
between the two companies
--A negative rating action would result from the acquisition
falling through. In
this case, the Rating Watch Positive would be removed and the
ratings affirmed
at their current levels.
