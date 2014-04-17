(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is maintaining
COREALCREDIT
BANK AG's (COREALCREDIT; BBB/F2/Stable) mortgage covered bonds'
(Pfandbriefe)
'AA-' rating on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE).
The rating action follows the completion of the acquisition of
COREALCREDIT by
Aareal Bank AG ( A-/Negative/F1) and the subsequent upgrades of
COREALCREDIT's
Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB' and
'F2' respectively
(see "Fitch Upgrades COREALCREDIT's IDR to 'BBB' on Acquisition
By Aareal Bank"
dated 9 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Following the upgrade of COREALCREDIT`s IDR, the mortgage
covered bonds would be
eligible for an upgrade, provided the bank is committed to a
level of
overcollateralisation (OC) in line with the higher rating.
However, the RWE is
being maintained as a result of uncertainty of the relevance of
COREALCREDIT's
mortgage Pfandbrief programme to Aareal Bank Group's funding.
In the absence of both new Pfandbrief issuance and the addition
of new cover
assets, the programme may be considered as dormant. For dormant
programmes,
Fitch would rely on a publicly committed OC or, in its absence,
on the legal
minimum OC. With the currently committed OC of 13%, which is
equal to Fitch's
breakeven OC for the existing rating, the 'AA-' rating would
most likely be
affirmed. An increased OC would make the programme eligible for
an upgrade and a
fall in the OC to the legally required minimum would trigger a
downgrade.
The RWE will be resolved once Fitch has received further
information regarding
COREALCREDIT's future loan origination and Pfandbrief issuance
as well as
intentions regarding OC maintenance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA-' of COREALCREDIT's mortgage covered bonds would be
vulnerable to
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is
downgraded by four or
more notches to 'BB-' or lower; or (ii) the OC that Fitch
considers in its
analysis drops below Fitch's 'AA-' breakeven level of 13%.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Tobias Bayerl
Analyst
+49 69 768 076 126
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Mathias Pleissner
Director
+49 69 768 076 133
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', 10 March
2014, 'Criteria
for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans Securing
Covered Bonds', 14
October 2013 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage
Liquidity and
Refinance Stress Addendum', dated 04 February 2014 are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans
Securing Covered Bonds
here
