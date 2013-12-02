(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings is maintaining Slovakia-based
eustream, a.s.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating of 'A-' and SPP Infrastructure
Financing B.V.'s senior unsecured notes, guaranteed by eustream - also rated
'A-' - on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE).
eustream's IDR is constrained by that of its immediate parent, Slovensky
Plynarensky Priemysel a.s.'s (SPP, A-/Rating Watch Negative (RWN)) due to their
strong financial links. This is despite eustream's status as Slovakia's
independent transmission operator (ITO) and owner of the natural gas
transmission network. SPP's ratings currently reflect its consolidated profile
including gas transmission, distribution, storage and supply as well as the
dividend policy agreed by its owners.
Fitch views eustream's unconstrained credit profile as commensurate with a 'A'
rating. This is supported by its strong business profile as the national
transmission system operator (TSO), its long-term ship-or-pay transmission
contracts, and expected strong credit metrics, assuming the proceeds of its
EUR750m 3.75% notes are used for dividend during the forecast period.
The RWE is predicated on the yet to be determined restructuring of SPP group,
the resulting rating of SPP and the strengths of SPP's links with eustream. The
ratings of eustream may be upgraded or downgraded by one notch, or affirmed
following SPP's restructuring. Fitch will resolve the RWE once the outcome of
the discussions on the restructuring is known.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Evolving ITO Ring Fencing
Slovakia adopted EU's third gas directive (2009/73/EC) through its Act on Energy
on 1 September 2012, and opted for an ITO (rather than full ownership separation
or an independent system operator) status for SPP/eustream on 28 November 2012.
eustream obtained its ITO certification in November 2013. However, we believe
that eustream's current financial links with SPP (capital structure management,
including cash pooling) and the untested ITO status currently constrain its
rating to that of SPP.
SPP Group Restructuring
Should SPP's stake in eustream decrease to 51% and assuming tight shareholder
agreement and regulatory ring-fencing around eustream weaken its links with SPP,
we may upgrade eustream to its unconstrained level. Fitch believes that the
Slovak government and the other major shareholder Energeticky a Prumyslovy
Holding, a.s. (EPH) aim to agree SPP's restructuring by end-2013 and we
anticipate resolving the RWE then.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- eustream's ratings could be upgraded to its standalone level, should the
restructuring weaken eustream's links with SPP
- eustream's unconstrained credit profile may improve should funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage fall to below 1.5x (from 2.2x currently
forecasted for 2013-2016) on a sustained basis based on the current business
risk profile
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- eustream's ratings could be downgraded by one notch should the current group
structure and links with SPP remain unchanged and if SPP's consolidated
financial profile deteriorates due to an aggressive dividend policy. However, we
may not downgrade eustream if we downgrade SPP only to reflect the structural
subordination of the latter's creditors (should SPP decide to raise debt)
- eustream's unconstrained credit profile would likely be downgraded should FFO
adjusted net leverage increase to above 3.0x on a sustained basis based on the
current business risk profile
DEBT STRUCTURE AND LIQUIDITY
Fitch's forecast metrics take into account that eustream will use the proceeds
of the long-term EUR750m 3.75% notes for dividend payment. The dividend policy
is expected to remain aggressive with all excess cash flows to be distributed.
However, despite dividend targets set in absolute (rather than profit-based)
terms for the consolidated SPP group over the next five years (EUR3.6bn in
total), the shareholders' agreement also stipulates a maximum leverage level
(defined as net debt to EBITDA for SPP and subsidiaries at 2.5x) that could
potentially limit the dividend payout.
eustream plans to maintain a cash liquidity buffer of EUR30m which is adequate
considering its cash-generative nature and no short-term debt. Approximately 90%
of revenues are in EUR (with the rest in USD), limiting eustream's exposure to
FX risk.