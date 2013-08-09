(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained
Groupama S.A.'s
undated deeply subordinated debt (ISIN FR0010533414) 'B-' rating
on Rating Watch
Positive (RWP). Groupama's other ratings are unaffected by the
rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The maintained RWP on the undated deeply subordinated debt
reflects Fitch's view
that management will resume coupon payments in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will likely upgrade the undated deeply subordinated debt's
rating to 'BB-'
if Groupama resumes coupon payments on 22 October 2013.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Amelie Hibos
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 78
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 13 94
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 11
January 2013 is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
