(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained South
Africa-based
Guardrisk Insurance Company Limited (Guardrisk Insurance) and
Guardrisk Life
Limited (Guardrisk Life)'s 'AA(zaf)' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating on
Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). Fitch has also maintained Guardrisk
Insurance's
Mauritius-based subsidiary Guardrisk International Limited PCC's
(GIL)
International IFS rating of 'BBB' on RWE.
This follows the announcement of the MMI group's (MMI; IFS
rating of main
operating entity: 'AA(zaf)'/Positive) intention to acquire
Guardrisk for
ZAR1.6bn, subject to regulatory approval by the competition
authorities and the
relevant regulators.. Fitch views Guardrisk Insurance,
Guardrisk Life and GIL
(together referred to as Guardrisk) as "Core" to the Guardrisk
group, as defined
in the agency's insurance rating methodology.
The MMI group's ratings remain unaffected following the
announcement, given the
relatively small size of the transaction.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch placed Guardrisk's ratings on RWE on 25 July 2013,
reflecting the
uncertainty of future ownership at the time following Alexander
Forbes
announcing its intentions to invite expressions of interest in
Guardrisk.
The RWE will be resolved upon completion of the acquisition by
MMI as expected.
Upon acquisition, Fitch would consider Guardrisk to be
strategically "Important"
to the MMI group, as defined under Fitch's insurance rating
methodology and its
ratings would be affirmed at the current level. Should the
transaction be
rejected by the approving authorities, the RWE would be
maintained.
Fitch believes that Guardrisk would benefit from being part of
the larger MMI
group, including potential cross-selling opportunities. Also,
MMI is likely to
draw benefits from Guardrisk's strong relationships with
corporates and
contributing to its overall strategic objective of diversifying
its business
profile.
Fitch believes that there is limited integration risk given the
nature and scale
of the acquisition. The MMI Group reported total equity of
ZAR23.9bn and net
earnings of ZAR2.7bn for the year ended 30 June 2013. The
acquisition will be
funded from MMI's existing capital buffer.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Should the transaction receive the necessary approvals to
proceed to completion,
Fitch would affirm Guardrisk's ratings.
The RWE would be maintained if the acquisition is not completed
and resolution
would depend on subsequent developments.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 19
August 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
