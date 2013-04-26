(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BUENOS AIRES, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings maintains HSBC Bank (Uruguay) S.A.'s Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default ratings (IDRs), as well as National Long-term and Support ratings on Rating Watch Negative as the bank's acquisition by Colombia's Banco GNB Sudameris SA is still pending regulatory approval. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s IDRs, National Scale and Support Ratings reflect the bank's solid ownership structure and its shareholder's strong commitment to the bank. Fitch considers HSBC Bank (Uruguay) to be of limited strategic importance for its shareholder given the announcement of the sale of the entity. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Rating Watch will be resolved once the transaction is approved by Uruguayan and Colombian regulators, which is expected during the second or third quarter of 2013. HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s IDRs, National Scale and Support ratings will be likely downgraded once a full review of the new shareholder's capacity and willingness to provide support or the intrinsic financial profile of the bank in Uruguay. Fitch rates Banco GNB Sudameris SA's Long-term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs 'BB+'. HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s intrinsic financial profile is affected by its small size, thin capitalization, low, although improving, profitability, and a relatively high loan and deposits concentration. Additionally, as is the case with most other Uruguayan banks, the bank's balance sheet is highly dollarized. On the other hand, the bank has sound asset quality and ample liquidity. In Fitch's opinion, the main challenge the bank faces in 2013, and that could affect its intrinsic financial profile, is to navigate the transition period once the acquisition by the new shareholder is approved without losing a significant amount of clients and business. If the bank is able to retain its client base after the acquisition, and if operating revenues continue to improve while it maintains adequate asset quality and liquidity, and it improves its capital adequacy ratios, Fitch would view this as a positive for the banks's financial profile. CREDIT PROFILE HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s operating revenues have grown along with the bank's expansion since 2008, leading to a net profit in 2012 after four years of negative results; which was a consequence of hefty investments related to its expansion plan, and the losses due to the banks position in U.S. Dollars. Fitch expects the bank's profitability to continue to improve, although it will be heavily correlated with its success in retaining its client base. HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s asset quality is healthy. At Dec. 31, 2012, its past due loans accounted for a low 0.17% of the total and reserve coverage was ample. The bank's capital base is somewhat low (Fitch Core Capital ratio of 8.42% as of Dec. 31, 2012), although this is in line with the HSBC Group's capital allocation policy; which may change under the management of its new shareholder. Its main funding source is its deposit base and its liquidity is ample, with very liquid assets representing 37.3% of total deposits and short term funds. HSBC Bank (Uruguay) offers commercial banking services to important clients of the HSBC Group as well as personal banking services to high income individuals. HSBC Bank (Uruguay) is fully owned by HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited, which in turn is a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings Plc. The following ratings for HSBC Bank (Uruguay)remain on Rating Watch Negative: --Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB' --Local currency IDR 'BBB+' --National long-term rating 'AAA(uy)' --Support rating '2' Contact: Primary Analyst Santiago Gallo Director +54-11-5235-8137 Fitch Argentina Calificadora de Riesgo S.A. Sarmiento 663 - piso 7 - C1041AAM Buenos Aires, Argentina Secondary Analyst Dario Logiodice Associate Director +54-11-5235-8137 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director + 1 212 908 0739 