(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO/TAIPEI, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has maintained MCSL Financial Services Limited's (MFSL) National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB(lka)' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). Fitch has also withdrawn the 'BBB-(lka)' National Long-Term Rating that was assigned to MFSL's proposed subordinated redeemable debentures because the company has not issued the debentures due to an impending merger. MFSL was placed on RWP in March 2014 after Merchant Bank of Sri Lanka Plc(MBSL) announced via Colombo Stock Exchange that it proposed to merge with MFSL and another company, all of which are subsidiaries of Bank of Ceylon (AA+(lka)/Stable). It subsequently unveiled details of the deal, including a share-swap ratio, in announcements in June and August 2014. MFSL is a registered finance company that provides vehicle financing. MFSL intended to issue up to LKR500m of subordinated redeemable dentures to strengthen Tier 2 capital and meet capital adequacy regulations as its loan book expands. However, with the impending merger, the company decided not to proceed with the issue. KEY RATING DRIVERS The RWP reflects Fitch's expectations that the merged entity will be of greater importance to the group, the likelihood that BOC will continue to be the dominant shareholder in the merged entity and the expectation that BOC will continue to extend support to the merged entity. As a result, Fitch expects the gap in the ratings between the merged entity and BOC to narrow. However, Fitch is likely to consider the merged entity as a subsidiary of limited importance to BOC under its "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies" criteria due to a lack of strategic rationale to the group, negligible profit and asset contribution, and the absence of significant operational integration. The affirmation of MFSL's National Long-Term Rating is based on expectation that BOC will continue to be highly likely to extend extraordinary support to the subsidiary in case of need. BOC currently holds 80% of MFSL-with a direct holding of 50.11% and the balance through MBSL. BOC also has representatives on MFSL's board. MFSL's standalone credit profile is weak and it has a thin loss-absorption capacity. The company's capitalisation, as measured by the ratio of Fitch core capital to weighted risk assets, is low at 10.2% (2012:10.9%). MFSL's loan impairment charges have increased significantly reflecting the weakening asset quality due to the challenging macroeconomic environment. RATING SENSITIVITIES MFSL's National Long-Term Rating could be revised in the event of a change in the willingness and/or ability of BOC to support the company. This would include a significant change in BOC's effective shareholding and board representation. The Rating Watch will be resolved on the completion of the merger. Contacts: Primary Analyst Nayantara Bandaranayake Analyst 941 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Dilranie Mudannayake Analyst 941 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 BOC has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' dated 11 December 2012 , 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' dated 31 January 2014, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 