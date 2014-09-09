(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/TAIPEI, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has
maintained MCSL
Financial Services Limited's (MFSL) National Long-Term Rating of
'BBB(lka)' on
Rating Watch Positive (RWP). Fitch has also withdrawn the
'BBB-(lka)' National
Long-Term Rating that was assigned to MFSL's proposed
subordinated redeemable
debentures because the company has not issued the debentures due
to an impending
merger.
MFSL was placed on RWP in March 2014 after Merchant Bank of Sri
Lanka Plc(MBSL)
announced via Colombo Stock Exchange that it proposed to merge
with MFSL and
another company, all of which are subsidiaries of Bank of Ceylon
(AA+(lka)/Stable). It subsequently unveiled details of the deal,
including a
share-swap ratio, in announcements in June and August 2014. MFSL
is a registered
finance company that provides vehicle financing.
MFSL intended to issue up to LKR500m of subordinated redeemable
dentures to
strengthen Tier 2 capital and meet capital adequacy regulations
as its loan book
expands. However, with the impending merger, the company decided
not to proceed
with the issue.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWP reflects Fitch's expectations that the merged entity
will be of greater
importance to the group, the likelihood that BOC will continue
to be the
dominant shareholder in the merged entity and the expectation
that BOC will
continue to extend support to the merged entity. As a result,
Fitch expects the
gap in the ratings between the merged entity and BOC to narrow.
However, Fitch is likely to consider the merged entity as a
subsidiary of
limited importance to BOC under its "Rating FI Subsidiaries and
Holding
Companies" criteria due to a lack of strategic rationale to the
group,
negligible profit and asset contribution, and the absence of
significant
operational integration.
The affirmation of MFSL's National Long-Term Rating is based on
expectation that
BOC will continue to be highly likely to extend extraordinary
support to the
subsidiary in case of need. BOC currently holds 80% of MFSL-with
a direct
holding of 50.11% and the balance through MBSL. BOC also has
representatives on
MFSL's board.
MFSL's standalone credit profile is weak and it has a thin
loss-absorption
capacity. The company's capitalisation, as measured by the ratio
of Fitch core
capital to weighted risk assets, is low at 10.2% (2012:10.9%).
MFSL's loan
impairment charges have increased significantly reflecting the
weakening asset
quality due to the challenging macroeconomic environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
MFSL's National Long-Term Rating could be revised in the event
of a change in
the willingness and/or ability of BOC to support the company.
This would include
a significant change in BOC's effective shareholding and board
representation.
The Rating Watch will be resolved on the completion of the
merger.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Nayantara Bandaranayake
Analyst
941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
BOC has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations
of, or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30
October 2013, 'Finance
and Leasing Companies Criteria' dated 11 December 2012 ,
'Assessing and Rating
Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' dated 31 January 2014,
and 'Evaluating
Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
