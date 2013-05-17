(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained
Kommunalkredit Austria AG's
(Kommunalkredit) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of 'A' and
'F1', respectively, as well as its Support Rating Floor (SRF) of
'A' and Support
Rating of '1' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). In addition, Fitch
has affirmed
the government guaranteed note at 'AAA'. Kommunalkredit's
Viability Rating (VR)
of 'b+' is unaffected. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
rating action commentary.
This rating action follows yesterday's announcement by
Kommunalkredit that the
Austrian government agency Finanzmarktbeteiligung
Aktiengesellschaft des Bundes
(FIMBAG), who was mandated with privatising Kommunalkredit, has
discontinued the
privatisation process of Kommunalkredit, and that the bank will
remain 99.78%
owned by the Austrian government (rated 'AAA'/Stable) for the
foreseeable
future.
The Austrian government had initiated the privatisation process
in early-2012 in
line with European Commission (EC) state aid rules and was
working towards a
mid-2013 completion deadline. FIMBAG stated that several offers
for
Kommunalkredit had been received, but due to their complexity,
low offer prices
and conditionality regarding on-going government support
following the
privatisation, the offers were not in the best interest of the
Republic of
Austria and had therefore been rejected.
Following the discontinued privatisation process, Kommunalkredit
will cease to
write new business as long as it remains in government
ownership, although it
will continue to actively manage its existing balance sheet.
Consequently, the
Austrian government has asked the EC not to appoint a
divestiture trustee who
would be mandated to sell Kommunalkredit at any price.
The RWN on Kommunalkredit's ratings (apart from its VR) reflects
Fitch's view of
the uncertainty regarding Kommunalkredit's medium-term future.
Should the EC
approve the Austrian government's proposal to maintain ownership
of KA as long
as it ceases new business, it is likely that the RWN will be
removed and the
ratings affirmed at their current levels.
Downside risk arises from a potential rejection of the Austrian
government's
proposal by the EC. This would likely mean that a divestiture
trustee would be
appointed and that the bank would be privatised in the near
term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Support Rating, Support Rating Floor
and Senior Debt
Kommunalkredit's IDRs are driven solely by Fitch's view that
support from
Kommunalkredit's 99.78% ultimate owner, the Republic of Austria,
is extremely
probable. Fitch assigns a Support Rating Floor of 'A' to
state-owned banks in
Austria. Fitch's assessment of support is based on
Kommunalkredit's government
ownership, strong track record of support from Austrian
authorities and Fitch's
expectation that timely support would continue to be forthcoming
as long as the
Republic of Austria owns Kommunalkredit. Moreover, the
government has committed
itself to maintaining a Basel II Tier 1 ratio of at least 7% in
Kommunalkredit
as long as the bank's previous owners remain invested in
Kommunalkredit's
participation capital.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Support Rating, Support Rating
Floor and Senior
Debt
Kommunalkredit's support-driven ratings are primarily sensitive
to the bank's
future relationship with the Austrian government. Continued
state-ownership
would likely lead to the removal of the RWN and an affirmation
of
Kommunalkredit's ratings at current levels.
A rejection by the EC of the Austrian government's application
to remain
Kommunalkredit's majority owner in the long-term could result in
a divestiture
trustee being imposed, in which case a multi-notch downgrade of
Kommunalkredit's
ratings would be likely, depending on the creditworthiness of
the new owner. In
this scenario, Fitch assumes that the divestiture trustee would
sell
Kommunalkredit to a buyer whose creditworthiness (and rating)
would most likely
be weaker or significantly weaker than that of the Republic of
Austria.
However, unlike in the case of KA Finanz AG (KF;
'A+'/'F1+'/'1'/'A+'), it does
not appear to be the Austrian government's intention to own
Kommunalkredit
indefinitely. Consequently, even if EC approval for continued
state ownership is
received, Fitch is likely to maintain the one notch differential
between
Kommunalkredit and KF. KF has been established in 2009 as a
wind-down bank to
remain in government ownership following the take-over of the
former
Kommunalkredit by the Republic of Austria. KF's SRF benefits
from a one-notch
uplift compared to systemically important Austrian banks based
on the
government's commitment not to privatise it.
Kommunalkredit's support-driven ratings are also sensitive to a
change in
Fitch's assumptions around the availability of sovereign support
for the bank.
There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the
implicit state
support for systemically important banks in Europe, as
demonstrated by a series
of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic
risk posed by the
banking industry. This might result in Fitch downgrading SRFs in
the medium
term, although the timing and degree of any change would depend
on developments
with respect to specific jurisdictions. In this context, Fitch
is paying close
attention to ongoing policy discussions around support and 'bail
in' for
Eurozone banks. Until now, senior creditors in major global
banks have been
supported in full, but resolution legislation is developing
quickly and the
implementation of creditor 'bail-in' is starting to make it look
more feasible
for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of supporting
banks.
While this largely affects large, systemically relevant banks,
it could
ultimately also put pressure on SRFs of government-owned banks.
In addition, the support-driven ratings could be downgraded if
the ability, as
expressed in the sovereign rating, or propensity of the Republic
of Austria to
support the bank change. The rating of the government-guaranteed
note, which is
equalised to that of Austria, is also sensitive to changes in
Austria's
sovereign rating.
Fitch expects to resolve the respective Rating Watches once it
becomes clearer
under what conditions Kommunalkredit will be allowed to operate
in the
medium-term, most likely following the EC's announcement of its
decision
regarding the Austrian government's proposal.
Following a significant net loss in 2011 due to sizeable
impairments on Greek
government bond exposures, Kommunalkredit returned to modest
profitability in
2012 (pre-tax profit of EUR18.4m; operating return on average
equity of 14.8%)
supported by one-off gains of bond buy-backs and offset by
losses on the
disposal of assets in the year. Kommunalkredit's balance sheet
fell by around 5%
yoy to EUR15.9bn at end-2012 largely due to a reduction in loan
balances. While
Kommunalkredit's leverage remained high due to its public sector
lending
business model (tangible common equity ratio of 0.86% at
end-2012), the bank's
capitalisation remained acceptable with a Basel 2.5 Tier 1 ratio
of 12.3% at
end-2012.
Kommunalkredit, based in Vienna, specialises in municipal and
infrastructure-related financing and consultancy services,
predominately in
Austria, Germany, Switzerland and selected central and eastern
European
countries. Following the take-over of its predecessor, also
called
Kommunalkredit (KA Old) by the Republic of Austria, KA Old's
strategic,
operating business was transferred to Kommunalkredit while
non-core assets were
transferred to KF and put in orderly wind-down.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR 'A'; maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
Short-term IDR 'F1'; maintained on RWN
Viability Rating unaffected at 'b+'
Support Rating '1'; maintained on RWN
Support Rating Floor 'A'; maintained on RWN
Long-term senior unsecured notes rating 'A'; maintained on RWN
Short-term senior unsecured notes rating 'F1'; maintained on RWN
Senior market-linked notes rating 'Aemr'; maintained on RWN
Government guaranteed note (ISIN XS0437341307) affirmed at 'AAA'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Krista Davies
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1579
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
