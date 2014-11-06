(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says it is
maintaining
rating coverage on Zurich Insurance, following feedback in
response to its
proposed withdrawal of the ratings.
On 3 October 2014, Fitch had announced its intention to withdraw
the ratings on
Zurich Insurance after a 30-day period for commercial reasons.
The 30-day notice
is designed to allow market participants to provide Fitch
feedback on proposed
withdrawals.
Fitch has reviewed its previous intention to withdraw ratings
coverage of Zurich
Insurance, and opted to continue coverage until further notice,
after several
prominent and influential users of insurance ratings expressed
their desire to
Fitch for these ratings to be maintained.
Fitch currently rates Zurich Insurance and its subsidiaries as
follows:
Zurich Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength rating 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'A+'; Stable Outlook
--Senior debt 'A+'
--Subordinated debt 'A-'
Zurich Finance (USA), Inc.
--Senior debt 'A+'
--Subordinated debt 'A-'
Zurich Finance (UK) plc subordinated debt 'A-'
ZFS Finance (USA) Trust II subordinated debt 'A-'
ZFS Finance (USA) Trust V subordinated debt 'A-'
Cloverie plc subordinated debt 'A-'
Fitch's ratings on Zurich Insurance are unsolicited. Fitch
reserves the right in
its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any
time for any
reason it deems sufficient.
Fitch's last rating action for Zurich Insurance was on 3
December 2013, when the
ratings were affirmed. For additional information see 'Fitch
Affirms Zurich
Insurance Company IFS at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable', which is
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Andreas Wagenknecht
Director, BRM
+49 69 768 076 235
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
