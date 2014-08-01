(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained
the Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) on most of the ratings on Taiwan-based CTBC
Financial Holding
Co., Ltd. (CTBC Holding) and its subsidiaries, including CTBC
Bank Co., Ltd.
(CTBC Bank), CTBC Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (CTBC Life) and CTBC
Securities Co.,
Ltd. (CTBC Securities). A full list of rating actions is
provided at the end of
this commentary.
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch before end-October
2014 when Fitch
receives greater clarity on CTBC Bank's consolidated financials
after the
completion of the Tokyo Star Bank acquisition in June 2014. The
two banks follow
different financial reporting standards - Tokyo Star Bank
follows Japanese GAAP,
while CTBC Bank uses IFRS.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, IFS RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS and
DEBT RATINGS
The RWN continues to reflect Fitch's view that CTBC Bank's core
capitalisation
will probably weaken following the Tokyo Star Bank acquisition.
The Japanese
bank's assets represent 25% of CTBC Bank's consolidated assets
on a pro forma
basis. Meanwhile, Tokyo Star Bank's low recurring earnings and
the execution
risk in integrating the cross-border acquisition will likely
hurt the quality of
CTBC Bank's consolidated earnings.
CTBC Bank's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), Viability Rating (VR)
and National
Ratings, the anchor ratings for companies in the CTBC group,
have to date
reflected its strong and stable domestic banking franchise and
high quality of
earnings, risk management and liquidity. They also factor in its
low
capitalisation compared with peers in the Asia-Pacific rated in
the 'A'
category.
CTBC Holding's ratings are aligned with those of CTBC Bank,
based on the high
level of integration between the two and the modest leverage and
good standalone
liquidity at the parent. The ratings of CTBC Securities are
aligned with CTBC
Holding's, reflecting its status as a core subsidiary of the
group, the
obligatory support from the holding parent under Taiwan's
Financial Holding
Company Act and the inseparability of its risk profile from that
of the group.
CTBC Life's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings take into
account the high
possibility of capital/liquidity support from CTBC Holding if
needed. CTBC
Holding's determination to penetrate the life insurance market
underpins its
strong willingness to provide financial support to its life
insurance
operations.
The ratings on the debt of CTBC Holding and CTBC Bank are also
maintained on RWN
because they are notched from the companies' Long-Term IDRs and
National
Long-Term Ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR, IFS RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS
and DEBT RATINGS
Fitch will likely take negative rating actions, albeit limited
to one-notch
downgrades, on the group's IDRs, VRs, IFS Ratings and National
Ratings if the
consolidated financials confirm Fitch's view of a weakening
credit profile. Any
other acquisitions that lead to a meaningful deterioration in
the CTBC group's
consolidated earnings and asset quality as well as capital
buffer will further
pressure the group's ratings.
Any rating action on CTBC Holding and CTBC Bank will trigger a
similar move on
their debt ratings.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING
FLOOR
CTBC Bank's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
are affirmed at
'3' and 'BB+', respectively, reflecting the bank's moderate
systemic importance
and moderate probability of state support, if needed. The SR and
SRF are
sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or
ability of the
Taiwan government to provide timely support to the bank. This
would most likely
be manifested in a change to Taiwan's sovereign rating
(A+/Stable).
The list of rating actions is as follows:
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.:
- Long-Term IDR of 'A' maintained on RWN
- Short-Term IDR of 'F1' maintained on RWN
- National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(twn)' maintained on RWN
- National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(twn)' maintained on RWN
- Viability Rating of 'a' maintained on RWN
- Subordinated debt rating of 'A+(twn)' maintained on RWN
CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'A' maintained on RWN
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'F1' maintained on RWN
- National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(twn)' maintained on RWN
- National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(twn)' maintained on RWN
- Viability Rating of 'a' maintained on RWN
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
- Senior unsecured bonds' National Long-Term Rating of
'AA+(twn)' maintained on
RWN
- Subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating of 'A-' and National
Long-Term Rating of
'AA(twn)' maintained on RWN
- Perpetual cumulative New Taiwan dollar subordinated bonds'
Long-Term Rating of
'BBB' and National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(twn)' maintained on
RWN
- Perpetual cumulative US dollar subordinated bonds' Long-Term
Rating of 'BBB'
maintained on RWN
- Perpetual non-cumulative New Taiwan dollar subordinated bonds'
(Basel III
additional tier 1 capital) National Long-Term Rating of 'A(twn)'
maintained on
RWN
- Subordinated bonds' (Basel III tier 2 capital) National
Long-Term Rating of
'AA-(twn)' maintained on RWN
CTBC Life Insurance Co., Ltd.:
- Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of 'A' maintained on
RWN
- National IFS Rating of 'AA+(twn)' maintained on RWN
CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.:
- Long-Term IDR of 'A' maintained on RWN
- Short-Term IDR of 'F1' maintained on RWN
- National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(twn)' maintained on RWN
- National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(twn)' maintained on RWN
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (CTBC Holding, CTBC Bank and CTBC
Securities)
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Joyce Huang, CFA (CTBC Life)
Director
+852 2263 9595
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analysts
Jonathan Lee (CTBC Holding, CTBC Bank and CTBC Securities)
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Jeffrey Liew (CTBC Life)
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson (CTBC Holding, CTBC Bank and CTBC
Securities)
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Committee Chairperson (CTBC Life)
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies", dated 10
August 2012,
"Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31
January 2014,
"Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities",
dated 31 January
2014, "Securities Firms Criteria", dated 31 January 2014,
"Insurance Rating
Methodology", dated 13 November 2013 and "National Scale Ratings
Criteria",
dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Securities Firms Criteria
here
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.