Feb 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has maintained Royal & Sun Alliance
Insurance plc's (RSA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'A' on Rating
Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch has also maintained RSA's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A-', RSA Insurance Group plc's Long-term IDR of 'BBB+' and the
subordinated debt and capital securities guaranteed by RSA (GBP500m 2039,
GBP450m perpetual, and GBP375m perpetual) rated at 'BBB' on RWN.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow the announcement of RSA's 2013 results at which the
insurer's recently appointed CEO outlined a strategic plan that seeks to restore
the group's financial position and improve future operating performance. Fitch
expects to resolve the RWN on completion of the proposed rights issue, expected
in 2Q14. On successful completion of the rights issue, Fitch expects to affirm
RSA's ratings, likely with a Negative Outlook, to reflect our current view that
the group faces a significant challenge in restoring and improving its financial
performance. In particular, continued restructuring costs are likely to subdue
financial performance over at least the short term.
The rights issue should restore RSA's capital position to a level more
commensurate with the current rating. The Insurance Groups Directive (IGD)
coverage is forecast to improve to approximately 1.8x as a result of the GBP775m
issue. Fitch previously stated IGD remaining below 1.7x during 2014 would be a
downgrade trigger.
Fitch believes that although these measures will improve the company's capital
resources, uncertainty remains concerning the quantitative and qualitative
contribution that will be provided from plans to further improve capitalisation,
including the disposal of non-core businesses, which are expected to be realised
over the next few years.
The timely execution of the strategic plan will be enhanced by the presence of
the new CEO, who has a strong track record of delivering restructuring plans.
Fitch also views this key appointment as improving RSA's ability to access the
external financing that the insurer currently requires.
RSA's ratings continue to reflect the group's strong business franchise in its
core markets and also take into account the insurer's ability to maintain
underwriting profitability despite the difficulties it faced in 2013.
RATING SENSTITIVITIES
Fitch expects to affirm the ratings, with a Negative Outlook, on successful
completion of the rights issue. Subsequently, RSA's ability to restore earnings
to a level that is supportive of the current ratings is viewed as a key rating
trigger. Failure to achieve and maintain a combined ratio of less than 97% and a
return on equity of more than 10% could lead to a downgrade.
Fitch views RSA's post-rights issue financial leverage and fixed-charge coverage
as being in line with the rating. However, if financial leverage increased above
35% or fixed-charge coverage fell below 3x, this could also lead to a downgrade.