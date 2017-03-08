(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings maintains the 'BBB-'
ratings of
Scottrade Financial Services, Inc. (Scottrade) and its senior
unsecured notes on
Rating Watch Positive. A full list of rating actions follows at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS (IDRS) AND SENIOR
DEBT
Scottrade's ratings reflect its established position in the
retail brokerage
space, a continued shift towards a more balanced business model
with lower
reliance on transactional revenue, and improving cash flow
leverage. Rating
constraints include less revenue diversity than peers,
industry-wide pressure on
trading commissions, the growth of the loan portfolio at
Scottrade Bank (SB)
which has yet to season, and continued operational risk elements
highlighted by
the cyber security issue the company disclosed in 2015.
The Positive Watch reflects the expected improvement in
Scottrade's credit risk
profile were the acquisition by TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (TD
Ameritrade) to
be consummated. In October 2016, TD Ameritrade announced that it
had reached an
agreement to acquire Scottrade for $4 billion. The transaction
is expected to
close in fiscal 2017, subject to shareholder and regulatory
approvals.
Fitch does not rate TD Ameritrade, but views it as having a
stronger credit risk
profile than Scottrade based on its franchise position,
financial metrics and
strategic relationship with TD Bank (rated 'AA-/F1+').
Additionally, the
transaction would address certain rating constraints for the
standalone
Scottrade related to its greater reliance on transaction-based
revenue and key
man risk, specifically succession, associated with Scottrade's
founder and CEO.
Fitch notes that the Positive Watch may extend beyond the normal
Rating Watch
horizon (six months) depending on the timing of closing.
Scottrade's pre-acquisition business model is still somewhat
reliant on revenues
from retail trading activity which have declined since 2013 and
represented
approximately 27% of net revenues for the trailing 12 months
(TTM) ended Dec.
31, 2016. Pressure on trading commissions continues to be driven
by an
industry-wide decline in price per trade. Scottrade has taken
steps to diversify
away from transactional trading revenue and evolve towards more
fee-based
investment management revenue, forming Scottrade Investment
Management, Inc.
(SIM) in 2013 to provide guidance and investment management for
customer
accounts. Fitch notes that Scottrade has ramped up branch
staffing and
recruiting efforts to gather more assets in recent years but it
has yet to be a
meaningful contributor of revenue (13% of total revenues in
2016).
In 2016, loan growth at SB accelerated. Total loans increased to
$3.7 billion,
up 42% from $2.6 billion at fiscal-year end 2015, driven by an
increase in
residential real estate mortgages. Credit metrics within the
loan portfolio
remain strong with low charge-offs and delinquencies; however,
Fitch expects
incremental credit deterioration as the portfolio seasons.
Fitch views favorably Scottrade's bank sweep program which has
helped to
somewhat moderate the recent growth in Scottrade Bank.
Previously, Fitch had
been concerned about the growth of Scottrade's bank impacting
overall
performance metrics and potentially requiring the company to
issue additional
debt to support growth.
Core earnings declined in 2016, due to a 10.4% decline in
trading revenue,
partially offset by a 3.0% increase in net interest income. In
2016, net
interest income accounted for 59% of total revenues compared to
27% for trading
revenues. EBITDA margin declined to 20.8% in 2016 compared to
23.4% in 2015 but
remains strong. Fitch believes that rising interest rates would
contribute to
net interest margin expansion and higher earnings.
Scottrade's leverage and capitalization metrics remain solid.
Cash flow
leverage, as calculated by debt to EBITDA of 1.8x for TTM Dec.
31 2016, remained
well within Fitch's 'bbb' rating category quantitative leverage
benchmark range
of 1.5x-2.5x for securities firms with lower balance sheet
usage. Additionally,
Scottrade and Scottrade Bank continued to maintain strong
capital levels (Tier 1
Risk-based capital of 30% and 26%, respectively) at Dec. 31
2016, well in excess
of the regulatory minimum.
Commensurate with the decline in EBITDA, interest coverage,
measured as
EBITDA-to-interest expense, declined in 2016 to 7.0x (from 9.1x
in 2015) but
remained within Fitch's 'bbb' rating category quantitative
coverage benchmark
range of 6x-10x for securities firms with lower balance sheet
usage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch expects to resolve the Positive Rating Watch following the
close of the
transaction, which is expected to be sometime in fiscal 2017.
Ratings could be
upgraded based upon Fitch's evaluation of TD Ameritrade. Ratings
could also be
withdrawn if Fitch is unable to fully evaluate TD Ameritrade's
credit profile.
If the transaction were not to occur, Fitch does not anticipate
downward
pressure on Scottrade's ratings assuming its standalone credit
risk profile has
not materially changed in the interim. Prior to the acquisition
announcement
Fitch's Rating Outlook for Scottrade was Positive, reflecting
the company's
improved cash flow leverage and stable earnings performance. In
determining
Scottrade's Rating Outlook in a scenario where the TD Ameritrade
transaction did
not occur, Fitch would balance these improving fundamentals
against the tacit
indication that Scottrade's agreed-upon sale to TD Ameritrade
suggests in terms
of Scottrade's long-term competitive position as a smaller,
albeit still
meaningful, retail brokerage player.
Operational risk remains an important factor in ratings of
securities firms.
Scottrade's security breach disclosed in October 2015 did not
cause any
noticeable client departures or financial losses. However, it
highlights some of
the operational risk elements of the business model, which place
some upward
constraint on Scottrade's pre-acquisition risk profile until a
longer track
record with no material breaches is observed. Additional
operational issues that
led to client departure could pressure Scottrade's ratings.
Fitch has maintained the Rating Watch Positive on the following
ratings:
Scottrade Financial Services
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
