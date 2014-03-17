(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating Watch Positive (RWP) on all of Singapore Power Limited's (SP) and SP Power Assets Limited's (SPPA) ratings. This is pending further information on SP's use of proceeds from the sale of 19.9% of its 51% stake in SP Ausnet (BBB+/Stable) and the sale of a 60% stake in its wholly owned SPI (Australia) Assets Pty Ltd (SPIA) to State Grid International Development Limited (SGID), a wholly owned subsidiary of the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC, A+/Stable). The transactions closed in January this year. A full list of ratings is provided below.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Resolution of RWP: The RWP on SP's and SPPA's rating reflects potential improvement in SP's financial profile should the cash proceeds from the two transactions (AUD824m from the SP Ausnet sale; SPIA sale proceeds undisclosed) and any material reduction in the inter-company loan to SPIA from SP of around AUD5bn lead to a sustained reduction in overall debt and leverage at SP. SP's standalone credit profile has been constrained by its relatively high leverage, with FFO-adjusted net leverage at 4.8x at 31 March 2013 (FYE13).

The RWP will be resolved when SP provides clarity on the use of proceeds and any changes to overall group debt levels and debt structure, which we expect by end-July when the company's full-year financials are released.

Parent Support: SP's Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) benefit from a two-notch uplift from its standalone credit profile to reflect strong support from its parent, Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd (Temasek) and, ultimately, the Republic of Singapore (AAA/Stable/F1+). This in turn reflects the importance of SP's electricity and gas network assets in Singapore as well as the tangible financial support extended by SP's parent in the past.

Strong Business Profile: SP's low business risk is due to its monopoly position in electricity and gas transmission and distribution in Singapore; almost wholly regulated earnings, which provide stable and predictable cash flows; a strong efficiency track record; and a stable and mature regulatory regime. While the divestment of its majority stakes in SP Ausnet and SPIA - its electricity and gas distribution assets in Australia - reduces SP's geographic diversity, this does not weaken SP's business risk profile given the relative strengths of its Singapore operations as compared to those of the Australian businesses.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to a resolution of the RWP and a ratings upgrade or Positive Outlook:

-A reduction in the consolidated debt of SP and any material reduction in the inter-company loan to SPIA from SP, such that the positive guidelines for FFO Net Leverage and FFO Interest cover below are met on a forecast basis.

Positive: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to positive rating action include

- FFO net leverage above 4x and FFO interest coverage above 4.0x (FYE13: 2.9x) on a sustained basis;

- Strengthening of the legal, operational and strategic links with SP's parent Temasek and/or the Singapore state

Negative: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include

- FFO net leverage above 5x and FFO interest coverage less than 3.5x on a sustained basis;

- Adverse changes in the regulatory system;

- A weakening of the legal, operational and strategic links with SP's parent Temasek and/or the Singapore state

Full list of ratings

Singapore Power Limited:

Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs 'A+'; RWP

Long-term foreign currency and local currency unsecured ratings 'A+'; RWP

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'F1'; RWP

SP Power Assets Limited:

Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs 'A+'; RWP

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'F1'; RWP