(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating Watch Positive (RWP) on all of Singapore Power
Limited's (SP) and SP Power Assets Limited's (SPPA) ratings. This is pending further
information on SP's use of proceeds from the sale of 19.9% of its 51% stake in SP Ausnet
(BBB+/Stable) and the sale of a 60% stake in its wholly owned SPI (Australia) Assets
Pty Ltd (SPIA) to State Grid International Development Limited (SGID), a wholly owned
subsidiary of the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC, A+/Stable). The
transactions closed in January this year. A full list of ratings is provided
below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Resolution of RWP: The RWP on SP's and SPPA's rating reflects potential
improvement in SP's financial profile should the cash proceeds from the two
transactions (AUD824m from the SP Ausnet sale; SPIA sale proceeds undisclosed)
and any material reduction in the inter-company loan to SPIA from SP of around
AUD5bn lead to a sustained reduction in overall debt and leverage at SP. SP's
standalone credit profile has been constrained by its relatively high leverage,
with FFO-adjusted net leverage at 4.8x at 31 March 2013 (FYE13).
The RWP will be resolved when SP provides clarity on the use of proceeds and any
changes to overall group debt levels and debt structure, which we expect by
end-July when the company's full-year financials are released.
Parent Support: SP's Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) benefit from a two-notch
uplift from its standalone credit profile to reflect strong support from its
parent, Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd (Temasek) and, ultimately, the Republic of
Singapore (AAA/Stable/F1+). This in turn reflects the importance of SP's
electricity and gas network assets in Singapore as well as the tangible
financial support extended by SP's parent in the past.
Strong Business Profile: SP's low business risk is due to its monopoly position
in electricity and gas transmission and distribution in Singapore; almost wholly
regulated earnings, which provide stable and predictable cash flows; a strong
efficiency track record; and a stable and mature regulatory regime. While the
divestment of its majority stakes in SP Ausnet and SPIA - its electricity and
gas distribution assets in Australia - reduces SP's geographic diversity, this
does not weaken SP's business risk profile given the relative strengths of its
Singapore operations as compared to those of the Australian businesses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to a resolution
of the RWP and a ratings upgrade or Positive Outlook:
-A reduction in the consolidated debt of SP and any material reduction in the
inter-company loan to SPIA from SP, such that the positive guidelines for FFO
Net Leverage and FFO Interest cover below are met on a forecast basis.
Positive: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to
positive rating action include
- FFO net leverage above 4x and FFO interest coverage above 4.0x (FYE13: 2.9x)
on a sustained basis;
- Strengthening of the legal, operational and strategic links with SP's parent
Temasek and/or the Singapore state
Negative: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to
negative rating action include
- FFO net leverage above 5x and FFO interest coverage less than 3.5x on a
sustained basis;
- Adverse changes in the regulatory system;
- A weakening of the legal, operational and strategic links with SP's parent
Temasek and/or the Singapore state
Full list of ratings
Singapore Power Limited:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs 'A+'; RWP
Long-term foreign currency and local currency unsecured ratings 'A+'; RWP
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'F1'; RWP
SP Power Assets Limited:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs 'A+'; RWP
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'F1'; RWP