(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained
SRLEV NV's and REAAL
Schadeverzekeringen NV's 'A-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings on Rating
Watch Evolving (RWE). This follows the announcement by SNS REAAL
(the group
holding company) that the European Commission (EC) has decided
not to allow
SRLEV NV to pay the next coupon due on its EUR400m subordinated
bond. SRLEV NV
has been required to exercise its optional deferral right on the
next interest
payment date, 15 April 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The deferral of the coupon was imposed by the EC and does not
change Fitch's
view on the already limited financial flexibility of the
insurers. Fitch expects
the solvency ratio to remain commensurate with the current
ratings over the near
term. However, Fitch will closely monitor the progress of the
group's
restructuring plan, possible remedies imposed by the EC and
possible
consequences of any changes, including any impact on
capitalisation levels.
Fitch placed the insurance operating entities' ratings on RWE on
16 July 2012,
reflecting SNS REAAL's announcement then that it will take
capital strengthening
initiatives by the end of 2012. One option to strengthen SNS
REAAL's capital
position had been the sale of the group's insurance operations.
After the Dutch
state's nationalisation of the SNS REAAL group in February 2013,
Fitch continues
to believe that an upgrade or downgrade remain possible rating
actions depending
on the financial strength of any potential future owner. Fitch
expects to
resolve the RWE once there is greater clarity about the future
of the insurance
operations.
SRLEV and REAAL Schadeverzekeringen's IFS ratings reflect the
insurance
subsidiaries' strong business position in the Dutch insurance
market, currently
solid capital adequacy and stable profitability. These strengths
are offset by
only moderate financial flexibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key drivers for a downgrade of the IFS ratings would be a
sustained decline in
the group regulatory solvency ratio to below 150% or a
structural decline in the
insurance activities' profitability (for example, if reported
net income was
below EUR200m and expected to remain below that level). The
ratings are also
dependent on developments over the next few months as regards
the restructuring
plans and possible remedies that could be imposed by the EC.
Although no information regarding the possible disposal of the
insurance
operations is yet available, the agency still views the sale of
the group's
insurance operations, either partly or in total, as a
possibility. If the
insurance operations are acquired by a financially stronger
group, SRLEV and/or
REAAL Schadeverzekeringen's ratings could be upgraded. However,
if the insurance
operations are sold to a financially weaker group, the ratings
could be
downgraded.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anais Daveine
Associate Director
+33 1 4429 92 80
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 37
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the
issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria: 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 19
September 2012' are
all available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
