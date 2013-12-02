(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings is maintaining Slovensky
Plynarensky Priemysel a.s.'s (SPP) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of 'A-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The ratings were
initially placed on RWN on 20 December 2012.
In September 2013 the government of Slovakia declared its intention to become
the sole shareholder of SPP a.s. and therefore of the trading and supply
business. SPP's subsidiaries operating in the gas transmission and distribution
businesses would be contributed to a new legal entity, SPP Infrastructure a.s.
The government of Slovakia and Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding a.s. (EPH), the
current owners of SPP, are negotiating the final reorganisation plan and details
of its implementation.
The group reorganisation may affect SPP's cash flows and credit metrics because
our analysis would likely focus on received dividends rather than the
consolidated profile. This, together with the business risk change, could lead
to a multi-notch downgrade depending on the resulting capital structure,
dividend commitments and government's support of SPP, including for its supply
business. Fitch plans to resolve the RWN once the final group structure and
reorganisation implementation plan are determined. The final decision of the
shareholders is expected before end-2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
- Higher Dividends May Be Rating-Negative: Until the ownership change in 2012,
Fitch had assumed dividends would be capped at consolidated net profit. SPP
currently plans to distribute dividends of EUR784m annually from 2013 to 2015
and then EUR600m in 2016 and 2017. The dividend payments will initially be
largely financed with debt raised at SPP's cash- generating subsidiaries. We
expect that the consolidated funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage
ratio (which was 0.6x at FYE12) may exceed our 2.5x negative rating trigger
towards the end of the rating horizon under Fitch's assumptions (e.g., decline
in contracted transmission capacity at eustream a.s. and planned dividends). We,
however, expect that such leverage - in the absence of the group restructuring
uncertainty - would result in a Negative Outlook for SPP's ratings rather than a
downgrade.
- Internal Leverage Limit: Shareholder's agreement entered into in December 2012
between entities representing the Slovak government and EPH sets a maximum
leverage for SPP of 2.5x net debt to EBITDA. We assume the limit will be in
place after the reorganisation of SPP Group is implemented. SPP's currently
projected consolidated cash flows support the fixed dividend payout described
above while keeping net debt to EBITDA below 2.5x. However, a net debt to EBITDA
of 2.5x on a sustained basis could lead to a downgrade because it implies
exceeding our FFO-based guidance for the current rating.
- Structural Subordination a Risk: We assume SPP will repay debt at the holding
company level in 2013 (EUR222m at end-October 2013) and new financing will be
raised by the company's operating subsidiaries. Should SPP remain directly
indebted, we would likely view its creditors as structurally subordinated to
those of SPP's subsidiaries which could result in a one-notch rating downgrade
for SPP, if the internal group structure remains unchanged.
- Strong Networks, Weak Supply: SPP's ratings continue to be supported by
regulated and cash-generative distribution and transmission income as well as by
low capex needs. Rating constraints primarily relate to the weak financial
results of the gas supply segment. In Fitch's view improvements to the gas
supply business's financial performance may result from a renegotiation of
contract with OAO Gazprom (BBB/Stable) to minimise both the spread between
long-term contract and spot gas prices and the negative margin on regulated
household tariffs in Slovakia.
- Internal Restructuring Rating-Negative: If SPP's stake in its infrastructure
subsidiaries (eustream (A-/Rating Watch Evolving) and SPP - distribucia
(A-/Rating Watch Evolving)), declines to 51% from 100% now, we may revise our
view of SPP's business and financial profile. We would focus on its trading and
supply business and dividend income from the infrastructure subsidiaries.
Business risk would therefore increase, with the overall rating impact also
reflecting the new capital structure, own dividend commitments, and strength of
its links with the government who would become the new 100% parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action (affirmation and removal from RWN) include:
- A current group structure that is supportive of consolidated FFO net adjusted
leverage below 2.5x without new debt raised directly by SPP
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Changes in ownership of key subsidiaries leading to deconsolidation of
subsidiaries' earnings and/or structural subordination of SPP's creditors
- FFO net adjusted leverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis (assuming current
group structure)
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
At end-October 2013 SPP had available credit lines of EUR545m, out of which
EUR222m were used. Consolidated cash balance was EUR498m.