LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that its rating
and sector
outlooks for the Italian insurance market remain stable,
reflecting Fitch's
expectations that insurers' profit and capital adequacy will be
resilient amid
challenging operating conditions in Italy. This is despite
softening prices in
the dominant motor business and high concentration risk in life
insurers'
investment portfolios.
Italian insurers hold significant amounts of government and
corporate debt in
their investment portfolios, largely backing insurance
liabilities. This,
compounded with their exposure to the domestic economy, makes
their ratings
strongly linked to the Italian sovereign. Any change to Italy's
rating or
Outlook (BBB+/Stable) could trigger a change in insurers'
ratings or Outlooks.
Non-life underwriting performance is expected to remain
relatively strong in
2015 despite falling premium income as insurers continue to
benefit from benign
claims frequency. Nonetheless, Fitch believes that non-life
profitability will
be weaker compared with 2014's strong levels, as pricing
conditions continue to
soften amid stiff competition between insurers. The increasing
shift to price
aggregators could put further pressure on pricing.
Fitch also expects claims costs to moderately increase. However,
these negative
effects are likely to be partially offset by relatively stable
claims frequency
in 2015, as motor claims frequency in particular tends to be
dampened in a
recession.
Life premiums are rising, which together with rising values of
Italian bonds, is
boosting net profitability. Sales are driven by single premiums,
which can be
volatile, but Fitch expects an upward trend in regular premiums
in the low
single digits in 2015, and positive net inflows. The agency
expects lapse rates
to remain stable, provided there are no financial market shocks.
Italian insurers' life earnings are sensitive to the effects of
changes in
interest rates and credit spreads on their traditional
with-profits business,
known as segregated accounts. Fitch expects interest rate risk
to slowly
decline, reflecting the lower guarantees on new business and the
running-down of
older business with higher guarantees. In addition, the assets
backing the life
business carry unrealised gains, due to spread tightening on
Italian government
bonds. Credit risk remains largely dependent on the credit
quality of the
Italian sovereign.
The stable rating outlook reflects the mix of Outlooks on
individual rated
companies. The sector outlook is Fitch's view of the
fundamentals of the Italian
insurance market as a whole rather than for the ratings of the
insurers that
Fitch rates.
