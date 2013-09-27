(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained Tele2 Russia Holdings AB's (Tele2 Russia), Long-Term IDR of 'BB+' on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) due to the uncertainty over its longer-term capital structure and strategic shareholding situation. The RWE is likely to be resolved once there is more clarity on these issues. Fitch understands that company and its shareholder are likely to address their strategic options before the year end. A full list of rating actions is below. Tele2 Russia is a successful regional mobile-only operator in Russia with a lean and efficient business model. It is uniquely positioned as a mild price discounter. KEY RATING DRIVERS RWE Tele2 Russia's new 100% shareholder, Bank VTB (JSC) (BBB/Negative) announced that it is a financial investor. As such, it is likely to divest or at least significantly reduce its exposure to this asset at some point. If VTB commits itself to this investment as a controlling shareholder for a few years and puts in place a sustainable capital structure for Tele2 Russia, the ratings are likely to be stabilised with a subsequent sale viewed as an event risk. Fitch notes that Tele2 Russia may be of strategic interest to key Russian telecom players rated 'BB+' and above. If any of these groups become controlling shareholders in Tele2 Russia or strategic shareholders in partnership with VTB, Tele2 Russia's ratings are unlikely to come under downward pressure. Fitch will analyse the linkage between Tele2 Russia and its shareholders under the agency's parent-subsidiary methodology and may equalise the ratings if parent-subsidiary ties are viewed as strong. A weaker shareholder without a ring-fence around Tele2 Russia would likely lead to a negative rating action. A more complicated shareholder structure without a ring-fence around Tele2 Russia and/or a more aggressive capital structure could be concerns, as would material asset divestments by Tele2 Russia. Successful 2G Operator Tele2 Russia's ratings reflect the company's successful position of a value-for-money operator. It is the fourth-largest Russian mobile operator with around a 10% market share and 23.2 million subscribers at end-Q213. The company has been able to grow its subscriber base slightly ahead of the market maintaining strong customer perception of price leadership coupled with acceptable service quality. Limited Geographic Franchise Tele2 Russia's 2G licenses only cover less than half of the country's 143 million population. It is unlikely that the company can organically acquire mobile licenses to operate in new regions, including in Moscow. The company will be challenged to increase its low market share of corporate customers unless it becomes a truly nationwide operator. New Regulation is Positive The introduction of mobile number portability likely in 2014 should benefit the company and help it to eat into the market share of its larger peers. This new piece of regulation would allow Tele2 Russia to more fully exploit the benefits of its market positioning as a mild price discounter. Limited Data Opportunities Tele2 Russia does not have 3G or 4G licences. The company's data future hinges on the introduction of technological neutrality, which would allow spectrum re-farming. Under the new shareholding, the prospects of this key piece of regulation to be ultimately introduced look brighter than ever before. Revenue Growth to Slow Fitch expects that due to stagnating voice revenue and an already high mobile penetration of above 160% at end-Q213, Tele2 Russia's revenue growth will decelerate in 2013-15. Strong Cash Generation Tele2R's business model has been efficient with a good control over operating costs and capex leading to strong free cash flow generation. Fitch believes it would be a challenge to preserve the company's lean business model after the company has been detached from the business processes of its former shareholder, Tele2 AB. RATING SENSITIVITIES More clarity on Tele2 Russia's long-term shareholding and capital structure would lead to resolution of the RWE. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Long-Term IDR: 'BB+' maintained on RWE National Long-Term Rating: 'AA(rus)' maintained on RWE Senior unsecured debt: 'BB+'/'AA(rus)' maintained on RWE 