(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is
maintaining Spain-based
Unicaja Banco, S.A.U.'s (Unicaja) 'BBB-' Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR),
'F3' Short-term IDR and 'bbb-' Viability Rating (VR) on Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN). At the same time, the agency has affirmed Unicaja's
Support Rating at '3'
and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR AND VR
The RWNs reflect Unicaja's potential acquisition of Banco Caja
de Espana de
Inversiones de Salamanca y Soria (Banco CEISS), with a bid
expected to be
launched this month and the transaction to be concluded in
November 2013. If
this bid is successful, Unicaja will face the challenge of
integrating a
relatively large bank with weaker profitability, potentially
resulting in a
rating downgrade. Fitch will re-assess the risk profile of the
group once the
acquisition is completed and information made available.
Unicaja's Long-term IDR is based on its intrinsic financial
strength as
reflected by its VR. The latter reflects Unicaja's strong
regional franchise,
sound capital base, firm underlying profitability, ample loan
impairment
coverage and sound liquidity. The rating also considers a tough
economic
environment, deteriorated asset quality indicators, high risk
concentration and
exposure to capital markets for funding purposes.
Despite being located in Andalusia, where the economic
environment is worse than
in most other regions in Spain (GDP decline of 1.8% in 2012 and
unemployment
rate of 35% at end-2012 compared with 1.1% and 25% for Spain),
Unicaja's
impaired loans (NPL) ratio stood at 8.8% at end-H113, better
than sector
average, and Fitch considers coverage adequate at 64%. In
Fitch's view, this
reflects Unicaja's consistent good underwriting standards,
in-depth knowledge of
its home territory and its mortgage-oriented loan portfolio.
Loans to
individuals represented 60% of the total at end-H113, largely
consisting of
mortgages, while real estate development totalled a moderate
11%. Fitch expects
further asset quality deterioration across asset classes,
although net NPLs
should level off in 2014.
After reporting losses in 2012, mainly due to regulatory
requirements linked to
real estate exposures, net income turned positive again in H113,
although loan
impairments were still high. Unicaja's underlying profitability
recovered to
1.17% of average assets in H113, supported by a stable net
interest margin
(including carry trades), higher income from financial market
operations and
cost control. These factors also improved its cost/income ratio
to 51%, from 57%
in 2012, providing it with financial flexibility to continue
absorbing
impairments.
The bank's loan/deposit ratio was 120% at end-H113 and reflects
some wholesale
funding reliance, in the form of covered bonds. Liquid assets
represented a good
15% of H113 assets.
At end-H113, its Fitch core capital ratio stood at a sound 8.8%
and the agency
expects this to improve further as profitability recovers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR AND VR
Unicaja's VR would be downgraded if asset quality continues to
deteriorate
beyond expectations due to a more prolonged-than-expected
recession in Spain,
which would lead to higher impairment or if profitability
weakens, for example,
due to renewed competition for deposits. These factors could
ultimately affect
Unicaja's capacity to maintain or further enhance its capital
ratios.
Upward rating potential would arise from a stabilisation of
impaired loans and
declining unreserved impaired loans to equity as well as from a
sustained
improvement in underlying profitability and in its retail
funding base.
In addition, should the integration with Banco CEISS go ahead,
Fitch will need
to re-asses the risk profile of the combined entity. Post
acquisition, Banco
CEISS would represent almost half of the new group and it has a
weaker asset
quality and lower profitability than Unicaja. Nevertheless,
Banco CEISS's
funding and liquidity should have benefited from the transfer of
real estate
assets to the bad bank and post-burden sharing Fitch expects
Banco CEISS to be
similarly capitalised as Unicaja.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Unicaja's Support Rating and SRF reflect a moderate probability
of support given
its small domestic market share of about 2%, but also its
relatively high
importance in its home region.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SRF would be negatively affected by a downgrade of Spain's
sovereign ratings
or by a weakening of Unicaja's franchise, as this would limit
the state's
propensity to provide support, if required. The bank's SRF is
also sensitive to
a weakening of legal, regulatory, political and economic
dynamics regarding
potential future sovereign support for senior creditors of banks
across many
jurisdictions, as highlighted in the reports "The Evolving
Dynamics of Support
for Banks" and "Banc Support: Likely Rating Paths".
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12
December 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
