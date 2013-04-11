(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Major Dutch Banksâ€™ Exposure to
Real Estate
Lending
here
LONDON/PARIS, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that the
current deterioration in the residential and commercial real
estate (CRE) loan
books of Dutch banks are manageable for Rabobank Group
(Rabobank,
'AA'/Negative/'aa'), ING Bank NV (ING Bank, 'A+'/Negative/'a')
and ABN AMRO Bank
NV (ABN AMRO, 'A+'/Negative/'bbb+') in the agency's base case.
Cyclical issues have combined with structural factors to create
an adverse
environment in the Netherlands for both the housing and CRE
markets, with asset
prices falling since 2008. Housing prices have dropped by 17%
since 2008, and
the value of CRE has fallen by around 15% overall and up to 25%
for offices.
Fitch has recently increased its projected peak-to-trough
decline for the
housing market to 25% from 18%. It should start to bottom-out
from 2014, notably
helped by the adoption of the long-discussed changes to the tax
regime for Dutch
mortgages.
The performance of Dutch residential mortgages has deteriorated
gradually, but
to a limited extent since 2011, mainly due to slightly rising
unemployment. This
has caused loan impairment charges (LICs) for mortgage books to
rise at the
three banks, albeit remaining at low levels. In Fitch's base
case, LICs on
mortgages will remain higher than their historical average in
2013 (and likely
2014) but will stay manageable, given the still solid overall
credit quality of
Dutch borrowers and their strong incentive not to default on
their mortgages.
The ratio of 90-day past due mortgages to total mortgages is
still below 1% for
the three major Dutch banks and should not rise materially.
The situation is significantly worse in the CRE loan books
(ratios of impaired
loans in the 6%-9% range). Although much smaller in size than
the mortgage
books, CRE exposure will continue generating high LICs. Fitch
considers that SNS
Bank ('BBB+'/RWE/'f)' was a unique case. It ran a particularly
large and weak
CRE loan book, which ultimately led to the bank's
nationalisation in February
2013. LICs for CRE are set to remain high at the three large
banks, unless the
economy improves.
The sensitivities of the three banks to Fitch's stress tests is
a function of
the proportion of their large, but low risk, mortgage book and
relatively
moderate, but high risk, CRE exposure to total assets and
equity. The stress
tests indicate that the three banks' solid capitalisation should
not be
materially affected by any further deterioration in CRE and
mortgage quality,
even if LICs largely exceed those reported in 2012.
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
on the link
above.
Contacts:
Philippe Lamaud
Director
+33 144 29 91 26
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 29 91 74
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.